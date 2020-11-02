Arieli Capital to Host Global Travel Tech Event

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arieli Capital, a holdings and investment company, will host a global event with the world's leading travel industry and investment brands to explore the future of the travel industry and the technologies needed to transform the field. The international Travel Tech conference will be held on November 11, 2020 by Arieli Capital and will be attended by leading companies, including Amadeus, Booking.com, Cockpit - El Al, Israel's Airports authority, Hotels Association, UNWTO, Facebook, top funds and more.

The international event will be broadcasted from Israel's most southern and newest international Airport located in Eilat, Israel's leading resort destination. Presenting executives from the world's leading travel brands as speakers as well as a global startup competition, the event is rapidly growing and already drew international registration counting hundreds of senior figures in the tourism industry (aviation, hotels, tourism companies and more), entrepreneurs and technology companies in the field and investors.

Or haviv, partner and head of innovation at Arieli states: "Today more than ever travel brands understand that in order to build back and continue their growth, they must adopt innovative thinking, agile operations, adaptive revenue channels and leading technologies."

At the event, a 3-million-dollar "On Board" program will be launched, to support the growth of start-ups in the travel industry. The program which will kick off in early 2021, aims to help developers in the travel-tech boom develop their business models and create a connection with giant companies in the field.



The event will also include a panel which will discuss some of the biggest questions the field is facing, including: What is the next phase for the travel industry? How will global travel look like in a Covid-19 world? Discover what top technologies are needed by leading travel brands and more.

To learn more or RSVP, visit: https://lnkd.in/d5g-Uc3

Registration for the event is Free.

Arieli Capital is a holdings and investment company with offices in New York and Tel Aviv. Arieli Capital operates a global ventures arm that manages and invests in innovation platforms, hubs, accelerators, commercialization companies and academia, and an investment arm that includes over 430 of the leading family offices in the U.S. In Israel, it leads several innovation centers.

SOURCE Arieli Capital