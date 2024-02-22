Arieli Capital Unveils START FashionTech in Milan, Merging Couture with Cutting-Edge Technology

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arieli Capital (Arieli) a US investment firm announced the launch of its START Fashion Tech program supported by Milano & Partners, Shape Next, Intel Ignite, Microsoft for Startups, Fondazione Giacomo Brodolini, and the Ministry of Economy and Industry Foreign Trade Administration. Scheduled for March 4th-7th in Milan, Italy, soon after Milan Fashion Week, the program will connect FashionTech startups with prominent brands and investors, offering unique growth prospects in the fashion, retail and design industries. Interested in meeting the top selected technologies? Contact us.

The program attracted applications from over 15 nations, and the 10 selected startups have jointly raised $52M and generated over $20M in revenue for fashion technologies including Biomaterials, Sustainability, AI, Supply Chain Management, Authentication, Blockchain, NFC, and customer experience. The program will conclude with an exclusive, invitation-only final event, hosted by ACIN (Accenture Customer Innovation Network Milan), attended by top industry executives and investors.

"We're proud to open Arieli's local activity in Milan representing our successful collaboration with the Italian tech ecosystem over the past 5 years including operating the official startup accelerator for the Italian government, investing in Italian startups, and supporting the international scale-up process for Italian ventures in different countries. We're highly impressed by the advanced and creative ventures in the Fashion space," says Or Haviv, Partner and head of Innovation at Arieli. Arieli's global programs have previously aided various Italian startups across industries such as agriculture, medicine, and climate establish strong business foundations, raise capital and enter new markets.

The global sustainable fashion market, valued at $7.8B in 2023, is expected to surpass $33B by 2030 with a remarkable CAGR of nearly 23%. This momentum towards sustainability is evident among applicants to START FashionTech: 20% of the startups that applied are transforming the textile landscape with biomaterials, and converting food waste and agricultural byproducts, such as carobs and mushrooms, into eco-conscious fabric and leather alternatives.

FashionTech ventures are harnessing the latest technologies including blockchain, web3, NFC (near-field communication) for secure, fast authentication, converting products into smart, connected data points, and leveraging big data and AI to revolutionize supply chain processes, propelling the fashion market which is speculated to reach $3T by 2030.

Arieli Capital (Arieli) is a multifaceted investment firm that is an active investor and partner in the next generation of technology companies. Arieli Capital continuously strives to identify and support companies creating real impact while keeping financial returns as the primary objective. A recognized global leader in innovation, Arieli creates and operates global innovation programs across governmental, academic, and corporate partnerships. For more information, click here.

