Arielle J. Lester joins Cleveland office of McDonald Hopkins LLC
Aug 20, 2019, 15:45 ET
CLEVELAND, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arielle J. Lester has joined the Cleveland office of McDonald Hopkins LLC as an associate in the Business Department where she will be in the firm's national Healthcare Practice Group.
Prior to joining McDonald Hopkins, Lester worked as a medical malpractice law clerk at Perantinides and Nolan Co., LPA, a health law clerk for US Acute Care Solutions, a legal intern for Community Legal Aid Services and Akron Children's Hospital through their medical-legal partnership, and as an EDGE Legal Fellow.
Lester is a 2018 Cum Laude graduate of the University of Akron School of Law, where she also completed a Certificate in Health Law. While in law school, she served as an Akron Law Review board member, articles editor, and as an assistant editor of the Akron Intellectual Property Law Journal. During law school, Lester received several awards in Constitutional Law, Alternative Dispute Resolution, and in Health Law Organization and Finance. Lester earned her Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees in History at Youngstown State University, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude.
Lester can be reached at alester@mcdonaldhopkins.com or 216.430.2022.
About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.
CONTACT:
David Carducci
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5814
Email: dcarducci@mcdonaldhopkins.com
SOURCE McDonald Hopkins LLC
