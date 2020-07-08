Arielle Kauvar, M.D., Announces New Technology to Improve Fine Lines and Wrinkles on the Face and Neck with Successful Clinical Study Pivotal to Sofwave's™ FDA 510K Clearance.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Arielle Kauvar, founding director of New York Laser & Skin Care and Clinical Research Center and world-renowned dermatologic laser surgeon and researcher, directed clinical studies as the lead investigator for Sofwave. These successful studies were instrumental in obtaining FDA 510K clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Sofwave, as the newest ultrasound treatment available to improve fine lines and wrinkles on the face and neck. In the clinical studies, 87% of patients were marked as improved or significantly improved, 12 weeks after a single treatment. Dr Kauvar is extremely excited about the results she is seeing with Sofwave. "This device fits perfectly into my practice," she added, "with the Sofwave treatment, I can give my patients a natural skin rejuvenation with visible results from only one treatment session, therefore giving high satisfaction to my patients, and of course, to me." New York Laser & Skin Care is delighted to be one of the first dermatology practices in the United States to offer Sofwave.

Sofwave utilizes proprietary Intense Ultrasound Beam™ (IUB) technology, in which sound wave energy passes through the skin's surface (the epidermis). Sofwave is the next generation of ultrasound technology to answer the demand for effective treatment, (60 minutes for face and neck) with no downtime.

About Arielle Kauvar, M.D.

Dr. Arielle Kauvar is a world-recognized leader in dermatologic laser surgery and Mohs skin cancer surgery. She is the founding director of New York Laser & Skin Care and is a clinical professor of dermatology at New York University School of Medicine. A high honor graduate of Princeton, Harvard Medical School and MIT.

New York Laser & Skin Care is one of the premier cosmetics and dermatologic surgery practices in the world. Under the direction of Dr. Arielle Kauvar, clinical studies performed at the center have led to FDA approval of numerous medical devices now commonly used throughout the world.

SOURCE Sofwave

Related Links

https://www.sofwave.com

