Aries Clean Technologies Announces that its Linden, NJ Gasification Technology Achieved Integrated Operations

This First-of-its-Kind Gasification Technology Converts Biosolid Waste to Energy, Making Communities in the New Jersey/New York Area Cleaner and Healthier

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aries Clean Technologies (Aries), a leader in biosolids gasification, announced today that its facility in Linden, New Jersey, has demonstrated extended stable operations. Rather than the traditional landfill or incineration approach to disposing of wastewater sludge, Aries' fluidized bed gasification captures the energy in the biosolids to power the plant's drying process. This circular method reduces local pollution, improves the region's carbon footprint, and creates cleaner communities across the metropolitan New York and New Jersey area.

Aries Linden Biosolids Gasification Plant is designed to process 400 tons of municipal wastewater per day in a more environmentally sustainable and efficient process than the current alternatives like landfills and land application. It prevents harmful chemicals from seeping into local land or waterways and captures the energy from the biosolids of over 500,000 households annually, energy that otherwise would be lost. The Linden biosolids gasification plant is currently the largest facility of its kind in the world.

As Linden's Mayor, Derek Armstead said, "The City of Linden is proud to have Aries Clean Technologies in our community. Their plant provides employment to dozens of skilled workers and their innovative technology is making our neighborhoods cleaner, greener, and healthier. We are excited about our partnership with Aries and the sustainability progress we are making."

Aries has a pipeline of projects in development with the goal of owning and operating patented waste technology facilities across the US and beyond. Aries' innovative conversion of biosolids to value will significantly reduce carbon emissions and minimize contribution to landfills, enabling municipalities across the country to reach their environmental goals. In addition to the Linden plant, Aries intends to construct a multitude of similar projects in the next four years, with a long-term pipeline of dozens of domestic and international opportunities.

"We are excited and proud of the Aries team and the terrific accomplishment of opening the Linden plant. This plant is a great idea that has taken a long time to come to fruition. It could not have happened without the folks at Aries, and the tremendous support we have from the Linden community and Mayor Armstead," said Jon Cozens, CEO of Aries Clean Technologies. "We are very focused on operating the plant reliably and safely, and making a large, positive impact on the waste disposal problem in New Jersey. My wife and I grew up in New Jersey, and I am personally proud that I can have such a positive environmental impact on my home state."

Aries' gasification technology operates at temperatures required to destroy forever-chemicals, like PFAS. Rather than leaching into the ground or waterways, forever chemicals are deconstructed at high temperature and converted into a safe producer gas that powers the plant. All parts of the facility have now demonstrated extended stable operations.

"The opening of the Aries Linden facility and its low-carbon solution represents a pivotal moment in the movement towards fully sustainable waste management," said Nikhil Garg, Partner and Co-founder of Spring Lane Capital, an Aries investor. "Linden turns a critical environmental challenge into a source of clean energy and marks a significant step towards our goal at Spring Lane Capital of scaling impactful solutions across the nation. The success of the Linden plant is an example of how strategic investments can drive both environmental sustainability and economic growth. We are committed to supporting ventures like this which pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future."

Compared to other biosolid disposal technologies, Aries' plant operates at a scale designed to process 400 tons per day – roughly the waste generated by one million people -- and is a closed loop facility, creating energy to power the plant through the biosolid destruction process. By using the energy available in the wastewater biosolids Aries is offsetting the use of fossil fuels. The Linden facility is located within 20 miles of Manhattan, offering a proximal disposal option versus trucking the waste up to 50 miles or more to available landfills.

The Aries facility is located at the Linden Roselle Sewage Authority (LRSA) plant. Jeffrey Williams, Executive Director of LRSA said, "By co-locating at our LRSA site, Aries can directly utilize the biosolid waste from our treatment facility, saving us money and helping us take another step forward to cleaner, more sustainable operations."

Launched in 2017, Aries Clean Technologies provides innovative solutions to the human waste dilemma. Every year, the U.S. produces roughly eight million dry tons of biosolids – with limited options for safe and sustainable disposal. Aries designs, builds, owns, and operates proprietary fluidized bed gasification systems that provide environmentally friendly, sustainable solutions for biosolids conversion to clean thermal energy. There is no burning or incineration involved in the fluidized bed gasification system. The company is making significant strides in reducing carbon emissions by avoiding the transportation of biosolids to landfills. By utilizing advanced technology at just one facility, the company eliminates the need for over twenty trucks to transport 400 tons of biosolids, sometimes more than 50 miles away, that would otherwise be landfilled, land applied, or incinerated.

Aries Clean Technologies enables corporate and municipal clients to cleanly convert waste. Deployment of Aries' patented technologies also bring measurable environmental benefits, including reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, diversion of waste and biosolids from landfills, and sustainable destruction of PFAS (forever chemicals). For more information, please visit our website: www.ariescleantech.com.

