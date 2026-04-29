Aries Clean Technologies Appoints Kari Mueller Chief Executive Officer

Longtime operations leader steps into CEO role as Jon Cozens transitions to advisory position; company remains focused on advancing Sanford, Maine project and Linden, New Jersey redevelopment

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aries Clean Technologies (Aries) today announces the appointment of Kari Mueller as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mueller, who has served as Senior Vice President of Operations, succeeds Jon Cozens, who is transitioning to an advisory role after leading the company through a period of significant growth, technology validation, and strategic positioning.

Mueller's appointment underscores continuity and disciplined focus as Aries advances its two core infrastructure projects: the proposed biosolids gasification facility in Sanford, Maine, and the ongoing redevelopment of its facility in Linden, New Jersey. Both projects remain central to Aries' mission of providing municipalities with safe, science-based solutions to biosolids management and PFAS destruction.

A Seamless Transition Rooted in Operational Depth

Mueller has been a driving force behind Aries' operations, project execution, and technical program management. Since joining, she has led or shaped the major operational milestones the company has reached, from technology validation work to project development, regulatory strategy, and stakeholder coordination. Her appointment ensures uninterrupted momentum on Aries' current priorities and clear leadership for the team, partners, and the communities the company serves.

"Kari has been at the center of this company's work from the start," said Jon Cozens, outgoing CEO and incoming advisor to Aries Clean Technologies. "She knows the technology, the projects, the team, and what it takes to deliver. The Board and I have full confidence in her leadership, and I'm proud of what we've built together. I look forward to continuing to support Aries in an advisory capacity as Kari leads the company into its next chapter."

"Our priorities and commitments are unchanged," said Mueller. "We are focused on advancing Sanford, redeveloping Linden, and continuing to be a transparent and responsive partner to the communities and stakeholders we work with. I'm grateful to Jon for his leadership and for the strong foundation he's built at Aries. We have the right technology, the right team, and a clear path forward."

"Kari has been central to Aries' operational execution for years, and her leadership through this transition reflects exactly the kind of focus and continuity we look for in our portfolio companies. We remain fully committed to Aries and to the work ahead in Sanford and Linden," said Nikhil Garg, General Partner and Co-founder of Spring Lane Capital.

Continued Focus on Sanford and Linden

Mueller's elevation will ensure continued support of Aries' project priorities and public commitments. In Maine, the company continues to advance its Maine Department of Environmental Protection permitting process for the Sanford facility, which is expected to process 400 tons of biosolids per day, significantly reduce biosolids volume, and destroy PFAS "forever chemicals" while reducing regional reliance on landfills.

In New Jersey, Aries continues redevelopment planning and engineering work for its Linden facility, with a focus on long-term operational readiness and regulatory alignment.

Mueller will continue to work closely with Aries' leadership team, technical advisors, community partners, and investors as the company executes on both initiatives.

About Kari Mueller

Kari Mueller brings more than 25 years of experience across renewable energy, clean infrastructure, finance, and risk mitigation to her role as Chief Executive Officer. Her background spans both the financial and operational aspects of emerging clean technologies, including risk management, project capitalization, permitting, public engagement, and first-of-a-kind facility development.

Prior to joining Aries, Mueller served as Director of Asset Management at Mura Technology, where she co-led an advanced plastic recycling project in Washington state. She holds a B.A. from Stanford University.

About Aries Clean Technologies

Aries Clean Technologies is a clean infrastructure company that designs, builds, owns, and operates facilities that process municipal biosolids using patented gasification technology. The company's technology reduces biosolids volume by approximately 95%, recovers energy, produces a carbon-rich biochar for beneficial reuse, and is designed to destroy per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often referred to as "forever chemicals." Aries is focused on providing municipalities with safe, science-based, long-term solutions to biosolids management. Learn more at www.ariescleantech.com and www.ariessanford.com.

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SOURCE Aries Clean Technologies