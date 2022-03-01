Aries Commission-Free Trading Is Now Available to Investors From Their Desktops in More Than 120 Countries

DETROIT, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading platform Aries was built by retail investors for retail investors and anyone else in more than 120 countries including the U.S. and U.K. who want to trade or research stocks, options, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies commission-free.

Aries will be available as an in-browser web trading platform for all computer users starting March 1, 2022. Since June 29, 2021, investors could access it only as an Android or Apple phone app.

"For the first time, investors in the U.K. can buy and sell options commission-free," said Aries chief executive officer Reda Falih. "Our commission-free trading platform is available in almost every country. And, even in the U.S. soon we'll be offering high-end data solutions such as tools to detect market-wide trading abnormality or large options and equities orders and will be the first to offer tools like these at no charge." "Each screen is designed with simplicity in mind. The learning curve is practically nonexistent. The platform scales from a line graph and a buy button to 300 indictors, unusual volume tools, and many more premium data tools that have never been free. Give the power to the people, and watch what's possible," said Falih.

Aries is partnered with Trade Station to allow investors easy access to high-quality data and the U.S. markets through a variety of asset classes. Such as traditional stocks, options, ETFs, futures, and soon to come IPOs, and crypto.

Besides offering free real-time trades, stock movement explanations, and educational materials, investors have access to research and technical analysis tools free of charge. Aries is built on the backbone of a well-established global broker Trade Station, which routes and executes orders.

"The main allure of our trading platform that nobody else is offering has been our free advanced charting and options flow tools. The end goal is to give users access to the same data as the large funds, level the playing field," said Falih.

Aries is also unveiling their crypto platform launching soon after its web version that lets you deposit a variety of cryptocurrencies to stake, trade for other coins, or execute stock, stock options, ETFs, futures, or index options trades all under one roof.

It is also the only commission-free platform in many countries around the world and the only platform that's focusing on individual retail investors. There are no lockups, and zero account minimums to use Aries.

The vision behind Aries is a 21-year-old investor and entrepreneur Reda Falih, who started learning about investing at 13. Later, he became an active trader and wrote a popular investment blog with 60,000 subscribers in 2016.

"That's when I realized there were lots of investors besides me frustrated with using a popular commission-free platform at the time. All I heard every single day was how much people hated this platform with poor execution and having to pay hundreds of dollars for extra tools," said Falih.

That's when he realized there was an opportunity. He decided that instead of just finding the services the platform was lacking, he would build another no-commission platform that has better tools and services that investors want with great customer service and execution.

In 2020, he formed a business team with chief operating officer Pash O'Connor, a top-of-class developer and long-time trader to make his vision a reality by creating Aries with a focus on the user.

The team is dedicated to strong customer service and premier access to the stock market. Because the team is small and Agile-focused, it has the freedom to focus entirely on its end-user product. Aries is also dedicated to helping millions of global investors with a suite of tools to help them reach their trading goals.

"We have been growing rapidly, it's been working well for us, and it seems that people like what we're trying to do. You can start investing commission-free on the Aries website," said Falih.

For further information, or to schedule an interview contact Reda Falih at (810) 412-8170 or [email protected].

