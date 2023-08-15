Aries Defense Selected for Marine Corps Program of Record

Aries Defense CheckPoints and RECON 5 OverWatch systems join the Marine Corps TCS-GS Remote Surveillance Imager (RSI) capability set

SUFFOLK, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aries Defense, the leading tactical hardware and software solution provider, today announced the Aries Defense CheckPoints and RECON 5 OverWatch (R5O) systems will be utilized by the United States Marine Corps Ground Reconnaissance, Scout, Sniper and Ground Sensor Platoon communities for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) collection purposes.

The Terrestrial Collections Systems Ground Sensors (TCS-GS) program collaborated with Aries Defense to field the CheckPoints and R5O systems as part of the Remote Surveillance Imager (RSI) capability set. Aries Defense provided exceptional technical expertise, training and customer support during testing and integration phases at the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic (NIWC Atlantic).

With the selection of the Aries Defense Checkpoints and R5O kits as a Marine Corps program of record, Marines now have the capability to transmit full motion video from virtually any optic with a video output over any tactical radio at their disposal and manage the resulting data within the full suite of TAK products and MCH.

"At Aries Defense, we specialize in tactical-edge video solutions and help manage network bandwidth at the edge. We are honored to be a part of the Marine Corps' first major update to its core reconnaissance and surveillance gear set in more than 20 years," said Douglas Pillsbury, President and CEO at Aries Defense. "The Marine Corps is moving in a direction that has greatly increased the lethality and survivability of the warfighter at the tactical edge and enhanced their ability to 'see first, sense first, and shoot first.'"

The Aries Defense CheckPoints and R5O Kits provide enhanced situational awareness, force protection and a drastic reduction in the latency of information flow between Marines at the edge of the battlefield and decision makers in the rear. These systems are sensor and tactical radio network agnostic and integrate seamlessly with radios and optics already found in Marine Corps unit inventories across the service, as well as new technologies that are currently in the development and procurement process.

The CheckPoints and R5O systems provide operators the capability to integrate with their existing surveillance systems and further increase their effectiveness by adding in Teledyne FLIR Thermal capability as well as networking previously non-networked legacy systems. The Aries Defense systems are supported by Android standalone, MCH Plugins and ATAK Plugins.

For more information about Aries Defense, please visit https://www.ariesdefense.com 

About Aries Defense: 
Aries Defense is a small business specializing in hardware and software solutions for providing and managing full motion video on the battlefield and other austere environments.  Aries Defense has several TRL9 product lines it offers to the United States military, agencies, and foreign partner nations. The company also supports a large Android and ATAK Plugin niche software as a service consulting branch.

