Aries RCM Launches to Help U.S. Hospitals Recover Revenue and Navigate Complex Payer Challenges

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. hospitals lose an estimated $262 billion each year due to denied, delayed, or underpaid insurance claims, a figure that continues to climb. To tackle this challenge, Aries RCM has launched as a distinctive national force in revenue cycle management, offering a high-touch, expert-driven solution to help health systems recover more revenue and reduce administrative burden.

Drawing on years of experience advising health systems on managed care and revenue cycle matters, attorneys Doug Wolfe and Becky Greenfield founded Aries RCM with the mission to help hospitals increase revenue by navigating complex payer policies and denials through personalized service by highly-skilled professionals.

"This is not just another RCM company," said Greenfield. "We're redefining the standard by acting as a hands-on, strategic partner that protects health systems' revenue. Our capital is our people — highly-skilled professionals who drive results based on our multi-level strategies, not relying solely on technology to guide our outcomes, but to support them."

In just two months, Aries RCM has recovered more than $10 million for its clients. This early success underscores the company's high-touch approach. The company's team includes non-practicing attorneys, data analysts, and clinicians—all focused on resolving complex issues such as medical necessity and administrative denials and disputes under the No Surprises Act.

Aries RCM enters the market at a pivotal time as U.S. health systems face rising costs and sustained margin pressure. Given the sheer volume of denials and underpayments daily, health systems inevitably cannot pursue payment on every claim. Data from the American Hospital Association reveals that administrative costs now account for more than 40 percent of hospital expenses, fueling demand for deeper expertise in the complex claims process. As a result, the revenue cycle management market — valued at an estimated $172.2 billion last year — is an essential solution for financial stability. Aries RCM seeks to assist with that burden, allowing health system RCM employees to focus on overturning newer and more routine denials.

To learn more, visit www.ariesrcm.com.

Disclaimer: Aries RCM is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. None of its employees or representatives are authorized to offer legal counsel.

