Aries Worldwide Logistics Appoints First-Ever Chief Commercial Officer, Joe Bento

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aries Worldwide Logistics, a third party logistics and transportation services company, is planning to launch a new commercial organization that will be led by its first-ever Chief Commercial Officer, industry veteran Joe Bento. Joe will have oversight of the Company's field sales, which includes creating strategic sales hubs around the country, as well as the global freight forwarding network. Joe will report to Aries Owner and CEO, Jeff McIntyre.

Joe joins Aries from Radiant Logistics where he held several positions including Chief Operating Officer. Joe's spent the majority share of his career as President North America and CMO at EGL, Inc. EGL was eventually acquired by CEVA Logistics where Joe served as President of the Americas before becoming Chief Sales Officer at SEKO Logistics.

"I am proud of having worked for Radiant the past four years and I learned a great deal," said Bento. "However, given the unique opportunity to work for Aries Worldwide, and the real ambition to grow globally, I just could not pass it up. I have lived in Houston, Texas for over 20 years, my family is here and I couldn't be happier to be part of Aries at this stage in my career. Really excited about what the future holds."

"We are embarking on a multi-year transformation. Bringing on an industry veteran like Joe is a very exciting and strategic move that will continue to place Aries as a premier global logistics provider," said Jeff McIntyre, Owner and CEO. "We are looking forward to building a world-class organization that focuses on providing value to our customers, becoming more digitally enabled utilizing cutting edge technologies, and offering best-in-class client care."

About Aries Worldwide Logistics

Founded in 1984, Aries Worldwide Logistics is a privately owned global supply chain solutions and logistics company. Aries operates on a global level utilizing its comprehensive global network to provide a full range of supply chain solutions. Aries offers warehousing, crating, packing, brokerage services along with trucking, rail, ocean and air freight services anywhere across the world. By utilizing the right team and technology, Aries puts customers first and has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in the industry. "Giving people what they want, when they want it" is instilled throughout the company's culture and dynamics. With cutting edge technology integrated from start to finish of the shipping journey, Aries is making shipping for customers easy. For more information about Aries, please visit www.ariesww.com or call +1 (888) 50-ARIES.

