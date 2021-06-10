Aries Worldwide Logistics Appoints Russ Schamun as First Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaling up to accommodate growth, Houston-based global logistics company Aries Worldwide Logistics has appointed Russ Schamun as its first Chief Operating Officer.

A recognized and seasoned logistics leader, recently at CEVA, Russ boasts over 25 years of executive leadership, strategy, operations, and business development experience.

"Our commitment to giving people what they want, when they want it, is the primary reason for our growth," said Jeff McIntyre, Aries CEO. "We are now poised to become a premiere logistics provider in the United States with a global reach, so the time was right to add a proven logistics executive to our growing team. I am excited that Russ will help set the course for further growth and sustainability."

Russ added, "I'm very excited about Aries' future. I'm confident that the leadership, commitment to growth, and passion that Aries brings to the logistics industry will propel its growth."

Russ will focus on continued development of operational excellence for all of Aries freight and logistics services. He served in numerous executive roles and is a graduate of the University of Alabama where he lettered in Football.

About Aries Worldwide Logistics

Founded in 1984, Aries Worldwide Logistics is a privately owned global supply chain solutions and logistics company. Aries operates on a global level utilizing its comprehensive global network to provide a full range of supply chain solutions. Aries offers warehousing, crating, packing, brokerage along with trucking, rail, ocean and air freight services anywhere across the world. By utilizing the right team and technology, Aries puts clients first and has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in the industry. "Giving people what they want, when they want it" is instilled throughout the company's culture and dynamics. With cutting edge technology integrated from start to finish of the shipping journey, Aries is making shipping for clients easy. For more information about Aries, please visit www.ariesww.com or call +1 (888) 50-ARIES.

SOURCE Aries Worldwide Logistics

Related Links

https://www.ariesww.com/

