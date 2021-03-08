Aries Worldwide Logistics Rebrands and Launches New Website

HOUSTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aries Worldwide Logistics, a third-party logistics and transportation services company rebrands and launches new website. The redesigned site offers rich imagery, engaging content, increased functionality, and improved ease of use. The site was designed with the client experience in mind, incorporating both user feedback and the latest technological advancements.

"Given the ever-changing nature of the transportation industry, its vital that our prospective and existing clients can count on us to deliver a consistent and rewarding experience both online and offline" commented Jeff McIntyre, President and CEO. "The new website aligns well with the company's vision for growth and expansion in the future. We are continuing to build a world class organization that focuses on providing value to our clients, becoming more digitally enabled utilizing cutting edge technologies, and offering a best-in-class global support center."

The new design features streamlined menus, clear navigation, and a responsive layout across all devices. Users can easily navigate the new site and discover the full breadth of logistics services offered along with the industries served. The site will feature insightful and relevant content including blog posts, case studies, videos and client testimonials. "The primary goal of the new site is to provide all the resources to help clients make informed decisions regarding their logistics goals and needs," said Joe Bento, Chief Commercial Officer.

In addition to the change in design and layout, new functions have been implemented to enhance the user experience:

Chat functionality – Visitors can chat in real time for assistance or quote requests.

– Visitors can chat in real time for assistance or quote requests. Bilingual Quote and Contact Forms – With the click of a button, users can instantly change the form language from English to Spanish.

– With the click of a button, users can instantly change the form language from English to Spanish. Simplified Shipment Tracking – Users can track shipments directly from the home page.

– Users can track shipments directly from the home page. Integrated Social Media Buttons – Visitors stay at the forefront of industry trends via LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Aries Worldwide Logistics

Founded in 1984, Aries Worldwide Logistics is a privately owned global supply chain solutions and logistics company. Aries operates on a global level utilizing its comprehensive global network to provide a full range of supply chain solutions. Aries offers warehousing, crating, packing, brokerage along with trucking, rail, ocean and air freight services anywhere across the world. By utilizing the right team and technology, Aries puts clients first and has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in the industry. "Giving people what they want, when they want it" is instilled throughout the company's culture and dynamics. With cutting edge technology integrated from start to finish of the shipping journey, Aries is making shipping for clients easy. For more information about Aries, please visit www.ariesww.com or call +1 (888) 50-ARIES.

SOURCE Aries Worldwide Logistics

Related Links

https://www.ariesww.com/

