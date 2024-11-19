Aries.com Reveals the First and Only Open Fintech Platform - Redefining how Traders, Investors, and Developers Shape the Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aries, a San Francisco-based fintech innovator, today reveals its groundbreaking brokerage and trading platform, designed to empower traders, investors, and developers with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled flexibility. The Aries lineup introduces two open source products: Aries Infinite and Aries Mobile both built on the groundbreaking Aries Engine—offering seamless trading experiences and robust tools for financial developers.

"At Aries, our mission is to redefine how financial technology is built and used," said Reda Falih, co-founder and CEO of Aries. "We've created a platform that empowers users to take control of their financial future, while also giving developers the infrastructure they need to innovate at scale."

The Aries Product Suite:

Aries Infinite : The only open source professional trading software to offer an infinite canvas interface, allowing users to design their own custom trading environment with limitless possibilities.

The only open source professional trading software to offer an infinite canvas interface, allowing users to design their own custom trading environment with limitless possibilities. Aries Mobile: The only open source trading app that provides users with unmatched speed, simplicity, and the ability to trade across devices with synchronized charting.

All Aries products are built on Aries Engine: A comprehensive suite of APIs, tools, and foundational elements that provides developers all the possible necessary components to build a wide range of fintech applications.

Aries offers customers a full service trading experience with access to a range of asset classes including stocks, options, index options, futures and ETFs with the best execution possible at the most competitive prices. Aries also offers retirement accounts such as Roth IRAs, Rollover IRAs and Traditional IRAs with no fees. Aries is also announcing "Aries+" a premium subscription offering 4.5% APY on savings, instant deposits and withdrawals, and interest-free borrowing on the first $1,000.

By leveraging open-source innovation the company is fostering a new era of accessibility and creativity in financial technology.

Waitlist Promotion:

To celebrate its unveiling, Aries is offering waitlist users a unique promotion. By opening an account, users will secure a free share of stock worth up to $300. Referring friends moves users up the waitlist and earns additional free stock shares when friends join.

"With Aries, we're not just launching a trading platform—we're introducing a new way of thinking about financial technology," Falih said. "Our open source approach and emphasis on user-driven design make Aries a platform built for the future of finance."

About Aries:

Aries, headquartered in San Francisco, CA, is a fintech company focused on building financial infrastructure for traders, investors, and developers. Through innovative solutions like Aries Infinite and Aries Engine, Aries aims to revolutionize financial technology with a commitment to openness, flexibility, and user empowerment.

For more information, visit aries.com or follow us on X @Aries.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Aries