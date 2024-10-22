Arillic Awarded $15M Strategic Contract with the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality to Enhance Communications Efforts

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arillic, a leading marketing, communications and digital services company, has been awarded a contract to support communications efforts for the federal Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ). This $15 million, 5-year contract aims to boost awareness of AHRQ's initiatives, tools and resources, and data to improve the safety and quality of healthcare for all Americans.

Arillic, which boasts several years of experience leading communications campaigns for federal agencies and health organizations, will deploy its core capabilities in health messaging, content creation, partnership development and digital marketing. Under this contract, Arillic's team of experienced communicators will promote AHRQ's research and resources to help clinicians improve care.

AHRQ, an operating division of the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is the lead federal agency charged with improving the safety and quality of healthcare for all Americans. Its mission is to produce evidence to make healthcare safer, higher quality, more accessible, equitable, and affordable, and to work within HHS and with other partners to make sure that the evidence is understood and used. AHRQ also produces data to help patients, health providers, and policymakers make informed decisions, and plain-language resources for consumers.

"Our team is honored to partner with AHRQ to advance its important mission," said Arthur Tamayo, CEO of Arillic. "With AHRQ's expertise and our shared dedication for safe and high-quality healthcare, we are thrilled to have this opportunity to enhance AHRQ's communications efforts."

Under this contract, Arillic will help AHRQ disseminate multi-media content for a range of audiences, including clinicians, patients, payers and policymakers. Arillic specializes in helping federal partners bridge communications gaps and promote their activities.

The contract is awarded under the Small Business Administration's 8(a) Program, a federal contracting mechanism designed to provide small businesses with increased access to pursue federal opportunities.

This partnership represents Arillic's second federal health contract, the first being with the Food and Drug Administration.

The AHRQ Publications, Media and Marketing contract began in late September 2024 and is slated to continue through September 2029.

About Arillic

Arillic is an 8(a)-certified communications, digital services, and web development company. Arillic specializes in creating connections through design and multimedia production services. Arillic builds platforms to reach program goals, raise awareness, and drive engagement for internal and external users. Arillic does this through 508-compliant, multilingual, easy-to-understand content that is accessible across digital and traditional platforms. More information about Arillic can be found at https://arillic.com/.

About AHRQ

AHRQ is the lead federal agency charged with improving the safety and quality of healthcare for all Americans. AHRQ develops the knowledge, tools, and data needed to improve the healthcare system and help consumers, healthcare professionals, and policymakers make informed health decisions. More information about the agency can be found at www.ahrq.gov.

