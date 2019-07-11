Arilou Automotive Cyber-Security Awarded Frost and Sullivan's 2019 Technology Innovation Award

Receipt of the award builds upon Arilou's exceptional performance in independent tests from OEM's and the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute (UMTRI). Receiving perfect results, in months of tests conducted by UMTRI, Arilou's are the only solutions to consistently demonstrate best-in-class performance – overcoming millions of analyzed malicious messages to provide 100% detection and prevention with zero false positives.

This accompanies Arilou's continued development of strategic partnerships with automotive manufacturers and other industry leaders like STMicroelectronics and Alpine Electronics, Inc., and its collaboration with security providers of complementaty solutions, including Upstream Security and Green Hills Software.

Ziv Levi, CEO and founder of Arilou collecting the award at a London ceremony, commented on Arilou's acheivement.

"We are excited to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the global leader in the in-vehicle cyber-security domain," said Mr. Levi. "As the pioneers of automotive cyber-security, we will continue to strengthen our leadership in the field, providing our customers with best-in-class solutions tailored to their needs."

With focus on the innovative nature of Arilou's Parallel Intrusion Prevention System (PIPS), and multi-layered security approach, Frost & Sullivan's Senior Research Analyst, Dorothy Amy cites "strong overall performance, growing partnerships, and advanced security features… " as key factors in granting the award.

ABOUT ARILOU

Israel-based Arilou, part of NNG Group, is the leading provider of pioneering cyber-security solutions for the automotive industry, and first to introduce CAN and Ethernet in-vehicle network security. Independently tested by UMTRI, with perfect results, its software Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS) offers supreme detection and prevention rates with zero false alarms. With its holistic approach and low-cost multi-layered solutions, Arilou is making full protection for vehicles a reality.

ABOUT FROST & SULLIVAN

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation and leadership. Frost & Sullivan leverages over 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from 45 offices on six continents.

Read more: http://www.frost.com.

ABOUT NNG LLC

NNG, a global automotive software supplier, works to provide the best in-vehicle experience for all. The company delivers solutions of exceptional value for connected navigation, cyber security, and user experience.

Known for its iGO Navigation software, its solutions are primarily used in white-label products for major car companies. NNG's navigation is installed on over 60 million devices globally, with 38 car brands and growing.

Represented on all continents, NNG's offices include: US (4), Brazil, Switzerland, Hungary (2), Israel, China, India, South Africa, and Japan, ensuring highly localized solutions and aggregation of the best content available on each market.

Read more: http://ariloutech.com.

