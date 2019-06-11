ARIN And Medlantis.Org Reach Nurses in 101 Cities Across 14 Countries in Nurses Week 2019 Partnership

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The week of May 6-10, 2019 Medlantis.org and The Association for Radiologic & Imaging Nursing (ARIN) partnered together for National Nursing Week 2019. Together, they provided week-long engagement for nurses from across the world reaching nurses from 101 cities and 14 countries.

Tuesday kicked off Nursing Week on May the 7th with a webinar on Lipiodol® presented by Guerbet. In the spirit of National Nurses Week, the webinar provided the participants great insight into the indications, dosage and administration, warnings and precautions, and adverse reactions to Lipiodol®.

Bruce Boulter, Executive Director of ARIN commented "It was great to see so many people show up for the webinar. The presentation was highly informative and practical to everyday practice".

Nursing week continued with a series of videos from Radiology Nursing pioneer Joanna Po. Powered by Medlantis.org, Joanna's message of leadership and practical advice is a rich source of mentoring for imaging and radiology nursing. Social media commented "without your guidance, radiology nursing would never be the strong area of nursing that it is today".

ARIN also announced the 2019 Fall Symposium to take place at The Ohio State University, September 28-29, 2019. Registration was launched and discounts for early bird registration are available.

About ARIN (arinursing.org): The Association for Radiologic & Imaging Nursing (ARIN) was founded in 1981 as the professional organization representing nurses who practice in the diagnostic, neuro/cardiovascular, interventional, ultrasonography, computerized tomography, nuclear medicine, magnetic resonance, and radiation oncology. Their mission is to provide Radiology Nurses with the knowledge and resources to deliver safe quality patient care in the imaging environment.

About Medlantis.org : Medlantis data mines & matches 1000's of hours of medical lectures, cases, procedures, workshops, and demonstrations from the world's top medical societies, then matches that information to a Healthcare Professional's interests and preferences to help them vastly improve the return on their enormous effort invested in staying clinically current. Given today's speed and volume of change in medical and clinical technology and associated patient-outcomes, Medlantis delivers the best clinical & medical video matches, in real-time, to a healthcare professional's device of choice; mobile, tablet, or desktop, around the world.

Medlantis also seeks to help solve the projected 12.9 million shortage of trained Healthcare Professionals worldwide, by providing its products free of charge to healthcare professionals from Hinari Group A countries.

