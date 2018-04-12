ARIN Launches Caribbean Forum

"Over the past year, ARIN has created several new initiatives to encourage even more Caribbean participation in the community," said John Curran, ARIN President and CEO. "We are already seeing an increased interest in IPv6 deployment, autonomous network build-out and technical capacity building. The new ARIN Caribbean Forum is expected to help us better facilitate and support these initiatives."

The ARIN Caribbean Forum comprises three streams:

Public Policy Group for public sector ministers and technocrats in collaboration with the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU).



Justice Sector Group for law enforcement officials in collaboration with CARICOM IMPACS and judicial and legal officers in collaboration with APEX, the Caribbean agency responsible for justice technology.



Network Operators Group for network administrators, IT managers, computer engineers and security professionals in collaboration with the Caribbean Network Operators Group (CaribNOG).

"Each group is aimed at increasing stakeholder awareness, strengthening community participation, deepening government engagement, and strengthening partnerships with region-based organizations like the Caribbean Telecommunications Union, the Caribbean Network Operators Group, and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States," said Bevil Wooding, ARIN Caribbean Outreach Liaison. "The new Forum will allow us to better understand and directly address the needs of our stakeholders and members in the Caribbean."

Following ARIN 41, in Miami next week, the Public Policy and Justice Sector Groups will meet on April 19, 2018. The Network Operators Group will also meet at CaribNOG 15 from April 18-20 in Miami, Florida. Subsequently, initiatives will be staged across the Caribbean in collaboration with ARIN's partners and stakeholders in the region.

For more information on the launch of the Caribbean Forum, read about it on ARIN's blog TeamARIN.net.

About the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN)

ARIN is the nonprofit corporation that manages the distribution of Internet number resources – IPv4, IPv6, and Autonomous System numbers – in many Caribbean and North Atlantic islands, Canada, the United States. Organizations that need IP address space and ASNs can request them directly from ARIN. More information about ARIN services, events, IPv6, and more is available at https://www.arin.net/ and https://teamarin.net/get6/

Contact: Jennifer Bly

703.227.9872

jbly@arin.net

SOURCE American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN)

