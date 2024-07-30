Arine Attains HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year (r2) Certification solidifies Arine's commitment to robust cybersecurity and

protecting sensitive data.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arine , an AI-driven SaaS platform company focused on medication intelligence, today announced that its Arine Platform residing within Amazon Web Services Data Centers has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates that this platform has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Arine among a select group of healthcare software organizations worldwide that have earned this prestigious certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program equips organizations with a comprehensive and adaptable framework of security controls to address evolving security and data protection challenges.

"We have an unwavering commitment to safe and responsible use of health data to improve patient health outcomes by optimizing medications. That's why we've made robust cybersecurity a priority from day one," said Yoona Kim, Co-founder and CEO at Arine. "Receiving the HITRUST r2 Certification is a testament to Arine's dedication to ensuring the highest standards of information security for the patients we serve and our healthcare clients."

Vincent Bennekers, Vice President, Quality at HITRUST, added: "Without consistency, transparency, and reliability, an information security assessment can't provide the requisite level of assurances needed to make important business decisions. That's why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available. Achievement of a HITRUST r2 Certification is an assurance that Arine takes compliance and information risk management seriously."

About Arine:

Arine is an AI-driven SaaS platform company focused on medication intelligence and led by some of the world's top experts in pharmacotherapy, data analytics, health economics, engineering, and software development. Arine's AI platform helps customers devise appropriate, just-in-time interventions to optimize medications and deliver value-based care across populations. Arine is helping leading healthcare organizations achieve significant ROI, improve patient outcomes and reduce cost of care. Visit www.arine.io or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Arine