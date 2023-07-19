ARInsights Adds Tech Reviews from G2 and PeerSpot to Its Premium Content Solution -- So Companies Can Search for and Track Trends in Customer Sentiment

Appealing to Analyst Relations and — Now — Customer Marketing Professionals, ARInsights Provides the Only Tool That Synthesizes and Reports on Technology User Reviews Across Multiple Sites

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARInsights , provider of the market-leading SaaS platform for managing analyst relations (AR) and B2B influencer relations programs, today announced major additions to its Premium Content solution: with the inclusion of enterprise software and technology review data from review platforms G2 and PeerSpot . Now, Premium Content users can search for, monitor, and get instant alerts about relevant customer reviews (also called "user reviews" and "peer reviews"), and track trends in scores and sentiment. These capabilities help companies better cultivate references and stay on top of what's being said about their products and those of competitors.

"As analysts write market evaluations and other research reports, they often require customer references. Getting a consolidated view into where we stand with customers, directly within Premium Content, will help our team better identify who to tap and about what," said Alistair Agnew, global head of analyst relations and executive advocacy at Amelia , the enterprise leader in Trusted AI. "But my role isn't just about AR; it encompasses customer advocacy too. As I wear that hat as well, I'm excited about using the new Premium Content capabilities to improve our advocacy initiatives."

With Premium Content — the most popular add-on to ARInsights' AR productivity software ARchitect , used by three out of four ARchitect subscribers — companies can track mentions about their brand, competitors, industry and so on, made by relevant analysts and other influencers, such as executives, consultants and advisors. Premium Content collects and displays these mentions from analyst research, blog posts, quotes in the media and social channels.

Now, by ingesting customer review data into Premium Content too, ARInsights has effectively expanded its audience of users: from those in analyst relations and influencer relations roles to customer marketing, success and advocacy professionals as well.

The power of customer reviews

Both AR and customer marketing professionals know that customers' opinions matter: 84% of software buyers use customer review sites when making a purchase decision, according to G2, and 92% of buyers are more likely to purchase after reading a trusted review.

"ARchitect is the leading influencer management platform, and nowadays, influence comes from many different places: analysts and other industry experts, as well as technology users themselves," said Andy Zimmerman, CEO, ARInsights. "These customers often sway others, especially through reviews, and exert influence on the buying cycle. So, it's advantageous for AR pros and customer marketers alike to track what customers are saying — and providing the means to do so is part of our strategic evolution. G2 and PeerSpot are both premier and trusted sites for people to leave and learn from reviews, and bringing their information into Premium Content is a natural fit."

Benefits of the integration

With its new capabilities, ARInsights' influencer management software now provides the only tool to aggregate customer reviews from multiple sites and track review trends. Armed with this information, companies can better identify customer references, discover new advocates (and detractors), see what products would benefit from more reviews (and drive campaigns accordingly), and improve customer advocacy programs.

Now, directly from Premium Content, users can:

Easily search for customer reviews from G2 and PeerSpot about their brand, products, competitors, etc.

from G2 and PeerSpot about their brand, products, competitors, etc. Get automatic notifications — via email and Slack, as well as in-app, within ARchitect — when new, relevant reviews are posted . Notifications can be customized for different ARchitect seat holders to reflect their role, needs and the product line(s) they work with.

— via email and Slack, as well as in-app, within ARchitect — . Notifications can be customized for different ARchitect seat holders to reflect their role, needs and the product line(s) they work with. See a synopsis of relevant reviews , with each review's title, summary, technology "pros and cons" (PeerSpot) and customer "likes and dislikes" (G2). For each review, ARInsights also pulls in the first technology "use case" from PeerSpot.

, with each review's title, summary, technology "pros and cons" (PeerSpot) and customer "likes and dislikes" (G2). For each review, ARInsights also pulls in the first technology "use case" from PeerSpot. Easily click to access the full reviews on the G2 and PeerSpot websites.

on the G2 and PeerSpot websites. Get an at-a-glance, aggregate view of relevant review activity from the Premium Content dashboard — including review summaries, dates posted, source/site of each review, customer rating (out of 5 on both G2 and PeerSpot), and coverages mentioned (e.g., company, product, etc.).

from the Premium Content dashboard — including review summaries, dates posted, source/site of each review, customer rating (out of 5 on both G2 and PeerSpot), and coverages mentioned (e.g., company, product, etc.). Track and report on trends in reviews over time, using ARchitect's analytics and reporting capabilities . Premium Content users can also see how the volume, sentiment and scoring in their products' reviews compare to competitors'.

"The highly comprehensive reviews on PeerSpot — powered by the world's largest community of enterprise tech buyers — provide practical, reliable buying intelligence necessary before making purchasing decisions," said PeerSpot CEO Russell Rothstein. "By partnering with ARInsights, we're integrating valuable review insights into the platform and expanding ways companies use and benefit from PeerSpot data. And because the majority of PeerSpot reviews are generated through in-depth interviews with real users, the result is thousands of words of feedback on the user experience, from implementation to specific use cases; this content currently leveraged by analysts may now also help AR professionals directly."

Additional sources in Premium Content

In addition to technology reviews, ARInsights Premium Content also continues to pull in data from G2 Market Reports — including Grid® Reports, showing the products with the most satisfied customers and largest market presence — which companies can view, search for and report on.

"More than 80 million people visit G2 each year to make smarter technology decisions — thanks to the 2 million+ authentic reviews across 2,100 categories in our marketplace, as well as our trusted Market Reports," said Rachel Bentley, Senior Director of Product Management, G2. "Strategic analyst relations teams are tasked with filtering insights from the analyst community into their companies. G2's data offers AR professionals the ability to have a fact-based discussion rooted in customer data to bring those competitive and customer insights to their broader teams. By partnering with ARInsights, these valuable insights are becoming even more accessible to AR and customer marketing professionals. With the breadth and depth of our data at G2, we are committed to tapping into those insights to help those involved in software buying during all stages of their journey."

For more information on ARchitect Premium Content and its incorporation of G2 and PeerSpot data, please see www.arinsights.com/premium-content .

About ARInsights

Founded in 2004 and backed by Polaris Growth Fund, ARInsights provides the market-leading SaaS platform for managing analyst relations (AR) and influencer relations programs. Our flagship solution, ARchitect, along with multiple complementary products, enables hundreds of leading companies to increase awareness and enhance knowledge-sharing with all the analysts and other industry experts who influence their business. ARInsights helps measurably improve the efficiency and productivity of AR professionals every day. For more information, visit www.arinsights.com .

