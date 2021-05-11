Ario Technologies Inc. Wins Frontline Innovator Award 2021 at Frontline Future by Beekeeper

OAKLAND, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ario Technologies Inc., a software-as-a-service company that delivers augmented reality (AR) technology to the industrial workforce, is excited to announce that it has won the inaugural Frontline Innovator Award at the 2021 Frontline Future event by Beekeeper. Ario was recognized for its workforce empowerment technology, the Ario Platform, that enables frontline workers to share critical knowledge when and where it's needed.

In addition to being the recipient, Ario will participate in the Beekeeper acceleration program, receiving guidance from their team of analysts and engaging with the Beekeeper Marketplace to introduce the Ario Platform to over 1,000 companies across the globe.

"Ario is honored to receive the 2021 Frontline Future Innovator Award and we would like to express our admiration for the innovative startups who were shortlisted," said Nate Fender, CEO of Ario. "Beekeeper's mission to transform the frontline by digitally connecting critical workers aligns directly with our mission to revolutionize frontline knowledge-sharing. We look forward to collaborating with Beekeeper so we may offer Ario's empowering workflow tools to essential employees during this pivotal year."

"I really appreciate that Ario's solution applies augmented reality in a real life situation, helping frontline workers to do their job more efficiently and safely," explains Kees de Vos, Chief Product Officer at Beekeeper. "I very much look forward to working with the Ario team and jointly discovering solutions to really support the frontline worker."

The Frontline Innovator Award 2021 was presented virtually during the Frontline Future event on May 6th. For more information, please go to https://www.frontlinefuture.io/.

About Beekeeper

Beekeeper's mobile platform is the single point of contact for your frontline workforce. With all communications and tools in one place, teams can improve business agility, productivity, and safety. Teams can resolve issues faster and manage non-routine work more efficiently, thanks to an intuitive employee experience and seamless integrations. Fro more information, visit www.beekeeper.io

About Ario Technologies

Ario Technologies Inc. delivers augmented reality software to the industrial workforce enabling immediate, easy access to knowledge and resources. The Ario Platform, accompanied by Ario Connect, addresses equipment maintenance pain points as well as skill inadequacies within a labor force through digital solutions that improve knowledge retention, reduce human error, and boost operational excellence. Founded in 2016, Ario is a fast-growing firm based in Norfolk, Virginia, with customers across the country, from Fortune 500 companies to the United States Air Force. For more information, please visit: https://www.ario.com/

