Aris Investing Appoints Industry Veteran Monisha Jayakumar as Chief Investment Officer

Monisha Jayakumar joins to advance Aris' tax-aware portfolio and overlay solutions for advisors

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aris Investing, a leading innovator in personalized, tax-aware portfolio and tax overlay solutions that enable financial advisors and wealth managers to deliver customized, after-tax outcomes for their clients, today announced the appointment of Monisha Jayakumar as Chief Investment Officer.

With more than 15 years of experience in quantitative investing, portfolio construction, and product strategy, Monisha will lead Aris' investment research, portfolio design, and optimization efforts. She will also oversee the firm's tax-efficient portfolio management and the continued expansion of its tax overlay capabilities.

"Monisha brings a rare combination of systematic expertise and client-centered thinking," said Chetan Desai, CEO of Aris Investing. "Her ability to turn complex quantitative strategies into implementable, advisor-friendly solutions strengthens our mission to help advisors deliver more precise, tax-aware outcomes."

Before joining Aris, Monisha was a Portfolio Manager at Allspring Global Investments, where she managed more than 10 billion dollars across long-only and long-short equity strategies. Earlier in her career, at Analytic Investors, she was part of a core team overseeing 30 billion dollars in assets, managing strategies across global equity markets.

(Monisha is recognized for her ability to blend technical rigor with strategic insight, transforming sophisticated investment analytics into actionable client solutions. She is also a dedicated mentor and thought leader committed to advancing innovation and empowering the next generation of finance professionals.)

"I am excited to join Aris and contribute to its mission of advancing personalized, tax-aware portfolio management," said Monisha. "Aris' advisor-focused platform and commitment to innovation present an incredible opportunity to expand how wealth managers deliver efficient, customized investment solutions for their clients — and to bring the sophistication of institutional investing to the retail space."

About Aris Investing

Aris Investing delivers personalized, tax-aware portfolio and tax overlay solutions for financial advisors, RIAs, and family offices seeking customized, after-tax outcomes for their clients. Founded in 2022, Aris manages more than 4.7 billion dollars in assets across direct indexing, SMA, UMA, and long/short tax-aware strategies, combining technology, tax management, and risk optimization to help advisors create portfolios aligned with client intent and long-term efficiency.

Learn more at www.arisinvesting.com or contact[email protected].

