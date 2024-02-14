ARIS MINING ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TWO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

News provided by

Aris Mining Corporation

14 Feb, 2024, 17:30 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Aris Mining Corporation (Aris Mining or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE-A: ARMN) announces the appointment of Gonzalo Hernández Jiménez and Germán Arce Zapata as independent directors effective today.  Mr. Hernández has been appointed to the Audit Committee and Sustainability Committee, and Mr. Arce has been appointed to the Compensation Committee.

The two appointments follow the unexpected passing of Mr. Hernan Martinez in late 2023, a Director of the Company and its predecessors since 2011.  Mr. Martinez will be dearly missed.

Ian Telfer, Chair of Aris Mining, commented "I am pleased to welcome Gonzalo and Germán to Aris Mining's Board. Both Gonzalo and Germán have significant knowledge of the Colombian business and political landscape which will serve the Company well as we execute on our projects and initiatives in-country."

About Gonzalo Hern á ndez Jim é n e z

Mr. Hernández holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, is an Economist from the Universidad Javeriana, and currently is a Professor of its Department of Economics. Mr. Hernández is a director of Ecopetrol, Colombia's largest and primary oil and gas company. He is also a director of Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional (FDN), a Colombian development bank specializing in infrastructure.

Mr. Hernández has held the position of Technical Vice Minister of Finance and Public Credit. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of Bicentenario S.A.S., and the Administrator of Resources of the General System of Social Security in Health (ADRES). He has held the positions of chair of the Department of Economics and research director at Universidad Javeriana.  

About Germ á n Arce Zapata

Mr. Arce is the President of the Trust Association and former President of the National Trade Council of Colombia.  Mr. Arce holds an M.Sc. in International Securities, Investment and Banking from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom and a B.A. in Economics from the Universidad del Valle.

Mr. Arce has also held the following prominent positions within the Colombian government and regulatory bodies:

  • Minister of Colombia's Mines and Energy (2016-2018)
  • Manager of the National Adaptation Fund (2014-2016) - a fund controlled by the Colombian Ministry of Finance to manage climate change impacts
  • President of Colombia's National Hydrocarbons Agency (2013)
  • Colombian Vice Minister of Finance (2011-2013)
  • Colombian General Director of Public Credit (2010-2011)

Additionally, Mr. Arce has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Colombian National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH), National Mining Agency (ANM), National Infrastructure Agency, Mining and Energy Planning Unit, and Colombian Geological Service. He was also the president of the Energy and Gas Regulatory Commission. Previous to his public sector roles, Mr. Arce spent 18 years working in the financial markets and investment banking industries.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining is a gold producer in the Americas, currently operating two mines with expansions underway in Colombia. The Segovia Operations and Marmato Upper Mine, known for their high-grade deposits, produced 226,000 ounces of gold in 2023. With ongoing expansion projects, Segovia and Marmato are targeting to produce 500,000 ounces of gold in 2026. Aris Mining also operates the Proyecto Soto Norte joint venture, where environmental licensing is advancing to develop a new underground gold, silver and copper mine. In Guyana, Aris Mining is advancing the Toroparu Project, a gold/copper project. Aris Mining intends to pursue acquisitions and other growth opportunities to unlock value through scale and diversification.

Aris Mining promotes the formalization of artisanal and small-scale mining as this process enables all miners to operate in a legal, safe and responsible manner that protects them and the environment.

Additional information on Aris Mining can be found at www.aris-mining.comwww.sedarplus.ca, and on www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Aris Mining Corporation

Also from this source

ARIS MINING ACHIEVES 2023 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE AND PROVIDES 2024 OUTLOOK

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Aris Mining Corporation (Aris Mining or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE-A: ARMN) reports 2023 gold...

ARIS MINING FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT FOR SEGOVIA OPERATIONS

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Aris Mining Corporation (Aris Mining or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE-A: ARMN) announces the filing of a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining

Image1

Mining

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.