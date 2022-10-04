Aris Mining appoints Mónica de Greiff as a member of the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Aris Mining Corporation (Aris Mining) (TSX: ARIS) (OTCQX: TPRFF) announces that, effective October 1, 2022, Mónica de Greiff was appointed as an independent member of the Board of Directors, and as Chair of the Sustainability Committee of the Board.

Mónica de Greiff was a member of the GCM Mining board of directors from 2018 to 2020, when she left to accept the position of Colombian Ambassador to Kenya. She has held positions in both the public and private sectors, including as Minister of Justice for the Republic of Colombia and Vice Minister of Mines and Energy. Ms. de Greiff is also a former member of the Board of Directors of the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

Ian Telfer, Chair of Aris Mining, stated "I am delighted to welcome Mónica to our Board of Directors. She brings considerable experience within Colombia and in the highly valued and important area of sustainability. We look forward to her contributions to our business as we continue to grow and enhance our commitment towards ESG."

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining is a Canadian company led by an executive team with a track record of creating value through building globally relevant mining companies. In Colombia, Aris Mining operates several high-grade underground mines at its Segovia Operations and the Marmato Mine, which together produced 230,000 ounces of gold in 2021. Aris Mining also operates the Soto Norte joint venture, where environmental licensing is advancing to develop a new underground gold, silver and copper mine. In Guyana, Aris Mining is advancing the Toroparu Project, a gold/copper project with expected average gold production of 225,000 per year over the life of mine. Aris Mining plans to pursue acquisition and other growth opportunities to unlock value creation from scale and diversification.

Aris Mining promotes the formalization of small-scale mining as this process enables all miners to operate in a legal, safe and responsible manner that protects them and the environment.

Additional information on Aris Mining can be found at www.aris-mining.com and www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Aris Mining Corporation