ARIS MINING REPORTS Q3 2025 RESULTS

Segovia Ramp-Up Driving Profitable Growth: Record Revenue, Cash Flow, and Adjusted Earnings

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Aris Mining Corporation (Aris Mining or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE-A: ARMN) announces its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 (Q3 2025 and 9M 2025). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Figure 1: Strong AISC Margin Growth ($ million) – Segovia (CNW Group/Aris Mining Corporation) Figure 2: Total AISC and Realized Gold Price Trends ($/oz) – Segovia (CNW Group/Aris Mining Corporation)

Revenue of $253.5 million , up 27% from Q2 2025 and 93% from Q3 2024, driven by higher gold prices and increased sales volumes.

, up 27% from Q2 2025 and 93% from Q3 2024, driven by higher gold prices and increased sales volumes. Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $131.1 million, up 33% from Q2 2025 and triple Q3 2024. On a trailing 12-month basis, Adjusted EBITDA 1 has reached $352.0 million.

up 33% from Q2 2025 and triple Q3 2024. On a trailing 12-month basis, Adjusted EBITDA has reached $352.0 million. Adjusted net earnings 1 of $71.8 million or $0.36/share , up from $0.27/share in Q2 2025 and $0.08/share in Q3 2024.

, up from $0.27/share in Q2 2025 and $0.08/share in Q3 2024. Cash balance increased to $417.9 million as of September 30, 2025, up from $310.2 million at June 30, 2025. This increase primarily reflects: $90.8 million of cash flow after sustaining capital and income taxes; $60.5 million of proceeds from the exercise of ARIS.WT.A warrants (July 2025 expiry); and $13.2 million of proceeds from the sale of the Juby Gold Project; partially offset by $48.1 million invested in growth capital.

up from $310.2 million at June 30, 2025. This increase primarily reflects: Net debt reduced to $64 million, down from $241 million at year-end 2024.

Neil Woodyer, CEO, commented "The production ramp-up at Segovia is progressing well, leading to record financial results and a cash balance of $418 million. This year, we have also delivered two major technical studies – the Soto Norte Prefeasibility Study and the Toroparu Preliminary Economic Assessment. These projects reinforce the strength of our growth pipeline beyond Segovia and Marmato, where construction of the Bulk Mining Zone remains on schedule for first gold in the second half of 2026. With record revenue, cash flow, and earnings in Q3, Aris Mining is financially strong and strategically positioned for continued growth into 2026 and beyond."



Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q3 2024 Gold production ounces (oz), total 73,236 58,652 54,763 53,608 Gold sold (oz), total 73,001 61,024 54,281 53,769 Segovia – AISC, Owner Mining ($/oz sold) $1,452 $1,520 $1,482 $1,451 Segovia – CMP AISC Sales Margin* 44 % 42 % 41 % 34 % EBITDA $96.5M $31.6M $39.7M $27.8M Adjusted EBITDA1 $131.1M $98.7M $66.6M $43.0M Adjusted EBITDA1, last 12 months $352.0M $264.0M $201.3M $145.7M Net earnings (loss)2 $42.0M3 or $0.21/share $(16.9)M3 or $(0.09)/share $2.4M or $0.01/share $(2.1)M or $(0.01)/share Adjusted earnings1 $71.8M or $0.36/share $47.8M or $0.27/share $27.2M or $0.16/share $13.1M or $0.08/share Adjusted earnings1, last 12 months $171.5M or $0.95/share $112.7M or $0.65/share $77.7M or $0.46/share $41.5M or $0.28/share

Q3 2025 Operational Performance

Gold production totaled 73,236 oz , a 25% increase from 58,652 oz in Q2 2025. Production has progressively increased following the June 2025 commissioning of the second mill at Segovia on time and within budget.

, a 25% increase from 58,652 oz in Q2 2025. Production has progressively increased following the June 2025 commissioning of the second mill at Segovia on time and within budget. Marmato Narrow Vein Zone produced 7,687 oz , an 8% increase over Q2 2025 and 26% higher than Q3 2024, supported by stable throughput and higher average gold grades.

, an 8% increase over Q2 2025 and 26% higher than Q3 2024, supported by stable throughput and higher average gold grades. Segovia Operations produced 65,549 oz , supported by gold grades of 9.9 g/t, gold recoveries of 96.1%, and a 31% increase in tonnes milled compared to Q2 2025. AISC margin increased to $121.5 million , up 39% from Q2 2025. On a trailing 12-month basis, AISC margin has reached $327.9 million. Owner-operated Mining AISC was $1,452/oz compared to $1,520/oz in Q2 2025, bringing the 9M 2025 average to $1,482/oz, tracking toward the lower end of the full year 2025 guidance range of $1,450/oz to $1,600/oz. Contract Mining Partner (CMP) sourced gold delivered an AISC sales margin of 44% , contributing to a 43% margin for 9M 2025, which is above the full-year 2025 guidance range of 35% to 40%. Total AISC of $1,641/oz compared to $1,681/oz in Q2 2025, reflecting per ounce cost improvements primarily due to increased gold sales volumes.

, supported by gold grades of 9.9 g/t, gold recoveries of 96.1%, and a 31% increase in tonnes milled compared to Q2 2025.









Total Segovia Operating Information Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $3,494 $3,303 $2,457 Tonnes milled (t) 219,550 167,960 166,868 Average tonnes milled per day (tpd) 2,553 1,976 1,940 Average gold grade processed (g/t) 9.87 9.85 9.23 Gold produced (oz) 65,549 51,527 47,493 Gold sold (oz) 65,580 53,751 48,059 AISC margin ($M) 121.5 87.2 44.1







Segovia Operating Information by Segment Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Owner Mining





Gold sold (oz) 40,984 32,685 22,952 Cash costs – ($/oz sold) $999 $1,047 $1,081 AISC – ($/oz sold) $1,452 $1,520 $1,451 AISC margin ($M) 83.1 57.8 23.1







CMPs





Gold sold (oz) 24,596 21,066 25,107 Cash costs – ($/oz sold) $1,653 $1,622 $1,417 AISC – ($/oz sold) $1,955 $1,931 $1,622 AISC sales margin (%) 44 % 42 % 34 % AISC margin ($M) 38.4 29.4 21.0









* Aris Mining operates its own mines and contracts with community-based mining partners, referred to as Contract Mining Partners (CMPs), to increase total gold production. Some partners work within Aris Mining's infrastructure, while others manage their own mining operations on Aris Mining's titles using their own infrastructure. In addition, Aris Mining purchases high grade mill feed from third-party contractors operating off-title, which further optimizes production and increases operating margins.

Corporate and Project Development Highlights

Strong cash generation funding growth: Operations generated $90.8 million in cash flow after sustaining capital and income taxes in Q3 2025, fully funding all growth and expansion initiatives. After expansion capital, Aris Mining generated $42.6 million in net cash flow. See the Quarterly cash-flow summary in the following sections for additional cash flow analysis.

Marmato Bulk Mining Zone construction advancing: Development of the main access decline has advanced 580 metres of the planned 1.7 kilometres. Current development rates average 72 metres per month and are expected to increase to approximately 150 metres per month once beyond the fault zone, with completion of the full decline length targeted for August 2026. The Los Indios crosscut is advancing toward its connection with the main decline, now approximately 320 metres away. This horizontal development will provide an additional access and ventilation pathway, enable ore and waste haulage between existing workings and new infrastructure. Importantly, completion of the crosscut will enhance operational flexibility and de-risk the project's ramp-up phase by allowing multiple access points for early development and production sequencing. Surface construction activities continue to advance safely, with over 2.06 million workhours completed to date. Bulk earthworks for the process plant platform have reached 95% completion (294,000 m³ moved), and the retaining wall is over 75% complete. Final shaping of the carbon-in-pulp (CIP) plant platforms is expected during the first week of November 2025. Major equipment, including the primary crusher, SAG mill, ball mill, and filter press, has arrived in Cartagena. Approximately 95% of long-lead items have been ordered. The contract for the main civil, mechanical, and electrical works is in place, with the contractor mobilized and construction activities commenced in October. Preparations for the new powerline continue to advance. Land acquisition is complete, and the environmental impact study has been submitted for approval, enabling construction to commence in March 2026 following permit issuance. To ensure continuity of commissioning and early operations, back-up generators are included in the site power plan to mitigate any potential delays in the grid power connection. During Q2 and Q3 2025, we invested $20.1 million and $23.9 million, respectively, toward the construction budget. At the end of Q3, the estimate to complete the project was $250 million, reflecting approximately $40 million of progress made over the six-month period since the prior estimate of $290 million at the end of Q1, which had incorporated the scope increase from 4,000 to 5,000 tpd. Net of the remaining $82 million of stream financing payments to be received from Wheaton Precious Metals, the construction funding requirement is approximately $168 million. The project remains on schedule, with first gold in H2 2026, followed by a production ramp-up period to steady-state operations

Soto Norte Project (51% owned, Colombia) : Prefeasibility Study (PFS) completed in September 2025, demonstrating robust economics with, on a 100% basis, after-tax NPV 5% of $2.7 billion, IRR of 35%, and 2.3-year payback at $2,600/oz gold. Strong leverage to higher gold prices, at $3,000/oz the NPV 5% increases to $3.3 billion with IRR of 40.0%. The PFS highlights industry-leading environmental design features and integration of local community miners – 750 tpd (over 20% of 3,500 tpd capacity) has been dedicated to local contract mining partners. Aris Mining is advancing the required studies to apply for an environmental license in H1 2026 for the development of Soto Norte.

: Toroparu Project (100% owned, Guyana): Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) completed in October 2025, outlining another robust project with after-tax NPV 5% of $1.8 billion, IRR of 25.2%, and 3.0-year payback at $3,000/oz gold. Aris Mining has initiated a PFS, targeted for completion in 2026, to advance Toroparu toward construction.

Juby Gold Project Sale : Closed in September 2025 for a total consideration of $22 million, streamlining our portfolio to focus on our core operations and projects in South America.

:

Endnotes

1 All references to adjusted earnings, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, growth capital investment, cash flow after sustaining capital and income taxes, cash costs and AISC are non-GAAP financial measures in this document. These measures are intended to provide additional information to investors. They do not have any standardized meanings under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section in this document for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's financial statements.

2 Net earnings represents net earnings attributable to owners of the company, as presented in the annual and interim financial statements for the relevant period.

3 A $45.5 million non-cash loss was recognized in Q2 2025 from fair value adjustments to the Company's warrant liability, valued at $40.8 million as of June 30, 2025. The fair value of the liability is directly correlated to the Company's share price, which increased by 38% during Q2 2025 (year-to-date: 82% increase). In July 2025, the Company received an additional $60.5 million in cash proceeds from exercises of these warrants. With these exercises and the July 29, 2025 expiry of the remaining outstanding warrants, the liability has been fully extinguished, removing a source of non-cash earnings volatility from future results.

About Aris Mining

Founded in September 2022, Aris Mining was established with a vision to build a leading South America-focused gold mining company. Our strategy blends current production and cashflow generation with transformational growth driven by expansions of our operating assets, exploration and development projects. Aris Mining intends to unlock value through scale and diversification. The Company is listed on the TSX (ARIS) and the NYSE-A (ARMN) and is led by an experienced team with a track record of value creation, operational excellence, financial discipline and good corporate governance in the gold mining industry.

Aris Mining operates two underground gold mines in Colombia: the Segovia Operations and the Marmato Complex, which together produced 210,955 ounces of gold in 2024. With expansions underway, Aris Mining is targeting an annual production rate of more than 500,000 ounces of gold, following the commissioning of the second mill at Segovia, completed in June and ramping up during H2 2025, and the construction of the Bulk Mining Zone at the Marmato Complex, expected to start ramping up production in H2 2026. In addition, Aris Mining operates the 51% owned Soto Norte joint venture, where a PFS study is complete on a new, smaller scale development plan which confirms Soto Norte as a high-quality, long-life project with robust economics and industry-leading environmental and social design features. In Guyana, Aris Mining owns the Toroparu gold/copper project, where a new Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) is complete and a Prefeasibility Study is underway.

Colombia is rich in high-grade gold deposits and Aris Mining is actively pursuing partnerships with the Country's dynamic small-scale mining sector. With these partnerships, we enable safe, legal, and environmentally responsible operations that benefit both local communities and the industry.

Additional information on Aris Mining can be found at www.aris-mining.com, www.sedarplus.ca, and on www.sec.gov.

Quarterly cash-flow summary1









($000's) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025

Gold revenue2 253,456 200,231 154,142











Total cash cost (98,946) (83,166) (72,730)

Royalties2 (10,087) (7,583) (6,359)

Social contributions2 (8,224) (5,562) (4,334)

Sustaining capital (12,210) (12,710) (7,069)

All in sustaining cost (AISC) (129,467) (109,021) (90,492)











AISC margin 123,989 91,210 63,650











Taxes paid2 (13,228) (42,244) (5,121)

General and administration expense2 (5,130) (5,187) (4,106)

Decrease (increase) in VAT receivable (16,023) 30,813 (11,761)

Other changes in working capital (289) (1,718) (11,685)

Impact of foreign exchange losses on cash balances2 1,450 925 768

After-tax adjusted sustaining margin 90,769 73,799 31,745











Expansion and growth capital expenditure







Segovia Operations (9,618) (6,930) (6,368)

Marmato Bulk Mining Zone (31,369) (23,628) (29,661)

Toroparu Project (3,270) (2,741) (2,411)

Soto Norte Project & other (3,879) (3,446) (4,570)

Total expansion and growth capital (48,136) (36,745) (43,010)











Financing and other costs







Proceeds from warrant and option exercises 2 59,805 57,670 5,197

Proceeds from disposition of Juby Project 13,065 - -

Principal repayment of Gold Notes 2 (4,064) (4,063) (3,941)

Capitalized interest paid2 (6,159) (5,802) (5,031)

Interest (paid)2 - (18,000) -

Finance income2 2,437 3,474 2,336

Total financing and other costs 65,084 33,279 (1,439)

Net change in cash2 107,717 70,333 (12,704)

Opening cash balance at beginning of period2 310,164 239,831 252,535

Closing cash balance at end of period2 417,881 310,164 239,831

















1. This Quarterly Cash Flow Summary is comprised of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release for further information. 2. As presented in the Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.

Segovia AISC Margin

($000s except per ounce, and ounce amounts) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Gold produced (ounces) 65,549 51,527 47,549 51,477 47,493 43,705 Gold sold (ounces) 65,580 53,751 47,390 50,409 48,059 43,366 Financial Information











Gold revenue ($'000s) 229,116 177,551 135,310 133,159 118,075 100,302 Average realized gold price ($/ounce sold) 3,494 3,303 2,855 2,642 2,457 2,313











1711177 Owner Mining costs 26,012 23,228 19,291 18,845 15,780 17,187 CMP material purchases 37,268 29,157 26,656 29,461 31,373 28,867 Processing costs 9,357 7,412 7,430 6,879 6,985 6,536 Administration and security costs 12,011 10,422 10,124 11,656 7,796 8,120 Change in finished goods and stockpile inventory 1,069 961 (929) (4,070) 1,130 (1,306) By-product and concentrate revenue (4,116) (2,798) (3,073) (2,308) (2,665) (2,862) Total cash costs 81,601 68,382 59,499 60,463 60,399 56,342 Cash cost per ounce sold $1,244 $1,272 $1,256 $1,199 $1,257 $1,299





,43 3,506

3,078 Royalties 7,532 5,539 4,519 4,342 3,506 3,078 Social contributions 7,787 5,177 4,061 4,063 4,294 2,120 Sustaining capital 10,334 10,861 5,856 5,426 5,423 6,224 Sustaining lease payments 352 423 480 567 389 364 All-in sustaining costs 107,606 90,382 74,415 74,861 74,011 68,128 All-in sustaining cost per ounce sold (Combined) $1,641 $1,681 $1,570 $1,485 $1,540 $1,571











32,174 AISC Margin 121,510 87,169 60,895 58,298 44,064 32,174

Cash costs per ounce

Reconciliation of total cash costs by business unit at Segovia and Marmato to the cash costs as disclosed above.



Three months ended Sept 30, 2025 Three months ended June 30, 2025 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Segovia Marmato Total Segovia Marmato Total Total gold sold (ounces) 65,580 7,421 73,001 53,751 7,273 61,024 Cost of sales1 93,249 20,443 113,692 76,719 17,255 93,974 Less: royalties1 (7,532) (2,555) (10,087) (5,539) (2,044) (7,583) Add: by-product revenue1 (4,116) (543) (4,659) (2,798) (427) (3,225) Total cash costs 81,601 17,345 98,946 68,382 14,784 83,166 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold) 1,244



1,272



Total cash costs including royalties 89,133



73,921



Total cash costs including royalties ($ per oz gold sold) 1,359



1,375







Three months ended March 31, 2025 Three months ended Sept 30, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Segovia Marmato Total Segovia Marmato Total Total gold sold (ounces) 47,390 6,891 54,281 48,059 5,710 53,769 Cost of sales1 67,091 15,384 82,475 66,570 16,673 83,243 Less: royalties1 (4,519) (1,840) (6,359) (3,506) (1,343) (4,849) Add: by-product revenue1 (3,073) (313) (3,386) (2,665) (613) (3,278) Total cash costs 59,499 13,231 72,730 60,399 14,717 75,116 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold) 1,256



1,257



Total cash costs including royalties 64,018



63,905



Total cash costs including royalties ($ per oz gold sold) 1,351



1,330



1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.

















Cash costs per ounce – Business Units (Segovia)





Three months ended Sept 30, 2025 Three months ended June 30, 2025 ($000s except per ounce amounts)

Owner CMPs Total Owner CMPs Total Total gold sold (ounces)

40,984 24,596 65,580 32,685 21,066 53,751 Cost of sales1

48,502 44,747 93,249 39,532 37,187 76,719 Less: royalties1

(5,000) (2,532) (7,532) (3,605) (1,934) (5,539) Add: by-product revenue1

(2,566) (1,550) (4,116) (1,714) (1,084) (2,798) Total cash costs

40,936 40,665 81,601 34,213 34,169 68,382 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold)

999 1,653 1,244 1,047 1,622 1,272



















Three months ended March 31, 2025 Three months ended Sept 30, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts)

Owner CMPs Total Owner CMPs Total Total gold sold (ounces)

26,963 20,427 47,390 22,952 25,107 48,059 Cost of sales1

34,799 32,292 67,091 28,819 37,751 66,570 Less: royalties1

(2,783) (1,736) (4,519) (1,999) (1,507) (3,506) Add: by-product revenue1

(1,748) (1,325) (3,073) (2,000) (665) (2,665) Total cash costs

30,268 29,231 59,499 24,820 35,579 60,399 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold)

1,123 1,431 1,256 1,081 1,417 1,257

1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC)

Reconciliation of total AISC by business unit at Segovia and Marmato to the AISC as disclosed above.



Three months ended Sept 30, 2025 Three months ended June 30, 2025 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Segovia Marmato Total Segovia Marmato Total Total gold sold (ounces) 65,580 7,421 73,001 53,751 7,273 61,024 Total cash costs 81,601 17,345 98,946 68,382 14,784 83,166 Add: royalties1 7,532 2,555 10,087 5,539 2,044 7,583 Add: social programs1 7,787 437 8,224 5,177 385 5,562 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 10,334 1,524 11,858 10,861 1,426 12,287 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 352 - 352 423 - 423 Total AISC 107,606 21,861 129,467 90,382 18,639 109,021 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) 1,641



1,681



















Three months ended Mar 31, 2025 Three months ended Sept 30, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Segovia Marmato Total Segovia Marmato Total Total gold sold (ounces) 47,390 6,891 54,281 48,059 5,710 53,769 Total cash costs 59,499 13,231 72,730 60,399 14,717 75,116 Add: royalties1 4,519 1,840 6,359 3,506 1,343 4,849 Add: social programs1 4,061 273 4,334 4,294 185 4,479 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 5,856 733 6,589 5,423 938 6,361 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 480 - 480 389 - 389 Total AISC 74,415 16,077 90,492 74,011 17,183 91,194 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) 1,570



1,540











































1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC) – Segovia by Business Unit



Three months ended Sept 30, 2025 Three months ended Jun 30, 2025 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Owner CMPs Total Owner CMPs Total Total gold sold (ounces) 40,984 24,596 65,580 32,685 21,066 53,751 Total cash costs 40,936 40,665 81,601 34,213 34,169 68,382 Add: royalties1 5,000 2,532 7,532 3,605 1,934 5,539 Add: social programs1 5,155 2,632 7,787 3,366 1,811 5,177 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 8,078 2,256 10,334 8,088 2,773 10,861 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 352 - 352 423 - 423 Total AISC 59,521 48,085 107,606 49,695 40,687 90,382 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) 1,452 1,955 1,641 1,520 1,931 1,681















Three months ended Mar 31, 2025 Three months ended Dec 31, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Owner CMPs Owner Owner CMPs Total Total gold sold (ounces) 26,963 20,427 47,390 28,149 22,260 50,409 Total cash costs 30,268 29,231 59,499 29,320 31,143 60,463 Add: royalties1 2,783 1,736 4,519 2,754 1,588 4,342 Add: social programs1 2,501 1,560 4,061 2,558 1,505 4,063 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 3,917 1,939 5,856 3,819 1,607 5,426 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 480 - 480 567 - 567 Total AISC 39,949 34,466 74,415 39,018 35,843 74,861 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) 1,482 1,687 1,570 1,386 1,610 1,485

















Three months ended September 30, 2024 Three months ended June 30, 2024 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Owner CMPs Owner Owner CMPs Total Total gold sold (ounces) 22,952 25,107 48,059 20,183 23,183 43,366 Total cash costs 24,820 35,579 60,399 24,660 31,682 56,342 Add: royalties1 1,999 1,507 3,506 1,720 1,358 3,078 Add: social programs1 2,449 1,845 4,294 1,185 935 2,120 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 3,640 1,783 5,423 4,677 1,547 6,224 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 389 - 389 364 - 364 Total AISC 33,297 40,714 74,011 32,606 35,522 68,128 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) 1,451 1,622 1,540 1,616 1,532 1,571

1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.

Additions to mineral interests, plant and equipment

($'000) Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sustaining capital







Segovia Operations 10,334 10,861 5,856 5,423 Marmato Narrow Vein Zone 1,524 1,426 733 938 Total Sustaining Capital 11,858 12,287 6,589 6,361 Non-sustaining capital







Marmato Bulk Mining Zone 31,369 23,628 29,661 18,135 Segovia Operations 9,618 6,930 6,368 16,962 Soto Norte Project and Other 3,879 3,446 4,570 5,034 Marmato Narrow Vein Zone - - - 2,965 Toroparu Project 3,270 2,741 2,411 1,970 Total (Growth Capital Investment) 48,136 36,745 43,010 45,066 Additions to mining interest, plant and equipment1 59,994 49,032 49,599 51,427

1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA







($000s)

Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Earnings (loss) before tax1

76,094 12,258 21,220 37,513 Add back:









Depreciation and depletion1

13,459 11,929 10,734 9,530 Finance income1

(2,437) (3,474) (2,336) (1,606) Interest and accretion1

9,390 10,833 10,037 21,165 EBITDA

96,506 31,546 39,655 66,602 Add back:









Share-based compensation1

9,497 8,136 3,784 (483) (Income) loss from equity accounting in investee1

- - 14 14 (Gain) loss on financial instruments1

6,385 50,737 16,628 (6,561) Loss on disposal of mining interest and PPE1

3,200 - - - Other (income) expense1

1,961 1,090 535 1,116 Foreign exchange (gain) loss1

13,520 7,224 5,997 (5,113) Adjusted EBITDA

131,069 98,733 66,613 55,575

1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA







($000s)

Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Earnings (loss) before tax1

13,603 17,904 10,310 7,963 Add back:









Depreciation and depletion1

9,019 8,082 7,519 7,535 Finance income1

(1,351) (1,691) (2,246) (2,580) Interest and accretion1

6,493 6,496 6,803 6,772 EBITDA

27,764 30,791 22,386 19,690 Add back:









Share-based compensation1

2,533 1,373 1,842 2,977 Revaluation of investments (Denarius/Aris)

- - - 536 (Income) loss from equity accounting in investee1

17 2,301 551 (3,667) (Gain) loss on financial instruments1

12,842 6,144 3,742 13,429 Other (income) expense1

(428) 2,681 - (1,442) Foreign exchange (gain) loss1

311 (7,211) (108) 6,685 Adjusted EBITDA

43,039 36,079 28,413 38,208

1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share











($000s except shares amount) Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 199,171,052 179,836,208 171,622,649 170,900,890 Net earnings (loss)1 42,011 (16,897) 2,368 21,687 Add back:







Share-based compensation1 9,497 8,136 3,784 (483) (Income) loss from equity accounting in investee1 - - 14 14 (Gain) loss on financial instruments1 6,385 50,737 16,628 (6,561) Loss on disposal of mining interest and PPE1 3,200 - - - Other (income) expense1 1,961 1,090 535 1,116 Loss on extinguishment of Senior Notes - - - 11,463 Foreign exchange (gain) loss1 13,520 7,224 5,997 (5,113) Income tax effect on adjustments (4,732) (2,528) (2,099) 2,536 Adjusted net (loss) / earnings 71,842 47,762 27,227 24,659 Per share – basic ($/share) 0.36 0.27 0.16 0.14



















1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share

($000s except shares amount) Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 169,873,924 151,474,859 138,381,653 137,313,095 Net earnings (loss)1 (2,074) 5,713 (744) (5,944) Add back:







Share-based compensation1 2,533 1,373 1,842 2,977 Revaluation of investments (Denarius/Aris) - - - 536 (Income) loss from equity accounting in investee1 17 2,301 551 (3,667) (Gain) loss on financial instruments1 12,842 6,144 3,742 13,429 Other (income) expense1 (428) 2,681 - (1,442) Loss on extinguishment of Senior Notes - - - - Foreign exchange (gain) loss1 311 (7,211) (108) 6,685 Income tax effect on adjustments (109) 1,738 78 (2,221) Adjusted net (loss) / earnings 13,092 12,739 5,361 10,353 Per share – basic ($/share) 0.08 0.08 0.04 0.08

1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

Pamela De Mark, P.Geo., Senior Vice President Geology and Exploration of Aris Mining, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101), and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's ability to deliver on its 2025 objectives, the expected benefit from the Segovia expansion, the completion timeline and expected benefit from the Marmato Bulk Mining Zone construction, the expected completion date of the new pre-feasibility study for the Soto Norte Project, the completion date of the new preliminary economic assessment for the Toroparu Project and statements included in the "About Aris Mining" section of this news release relating to the Segovia Operations, Marmato Complex, Soto Norte Project and Toroparu Project are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "will continue" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward looking information or statements are disclosed throughout this news release.

Forward looking information and forward looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Aris Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward looking statements, including but not limited to those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Aris Mining's annual information form dated March 12, 2025 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and included as part of the Company's Annual report on Form 40-F, filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Although Aris Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. The Company has and continues to disclose in its Management's Discussion and Analysis and other publicly filed documents, changes to material factors or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and to the validity of the information, in the period the changes occur. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Aris Mining disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

