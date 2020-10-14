ARISE-3 Phase 3 Trial Completion Expected by End of 2020

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: RGRX) ("RegeneRx"), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on tissue protection, repair and regeneration announced today that enrollment in the 700-patient, phase 3 clinical trial for dry eye syndrome (ARISE-3) is expected to be completed in November, 2020, and that the estimated study completion date and collection of data for the primary and secondary outcome measures will be in December, 2020. Additional information may be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov.

"We are pleased ARISE-3 is near completion, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This phase 3 trial is a critical milestone in the development of RGN-259 for dry eye syndrome and crucial to our future success. We look forward to announcing top line results as soon as practicable upon completion of the trial," stated J.J. Finkelstein, president and chief executive.

About ReGenTree, LLC

ReGenTree is a U.S. joint venture company owned by GtreeBNT Co., Ltd, and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., specifically to develop RGN-259 in both the USA and Canada for ophthalmic indications. ReGenTree licensed the rights to RGN-259 from RegeneRx in 2015 and has completed two phase 3 studies in the U.S. for dry eye: ARISE-1 and ARISE-2. Currently, the company is conducting a third phase 3 study (ARISE-3) for dry eye syndrome. In addition to dry eye, the ReGenTree has successfully completed a phase 3 study (SEER-2) for neurotrophic keratopathy (NK), an orphan indication in ophthalmology. For additional information about ReGenTree, please visit www.regentreellc.com.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.regenerx.com)

RegeneRx is focused on the development of novel therapeutic peptides, including Thymosin beta 4 (Tβ4) and its constituent fragments, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. RegeneRx currently has three drug candidates in clinical development for ophthalmic, cardiac/TBI and dermal indications, four active strategic licensing agreements in the U.S., China, and Pan Asia (Korea, Japan, and Australia, among others), and the EU, and has patents and patent applications covering its products in many countries throughout the world. RGN-259, the Company's ophthalmic eye drop, is currently in phase 3 development in the U.S. for dry eye syndrome and neurotrophic keratitis. The Company is also considering initiating a program to evaluate RGN-352, an injectable formulation of Tβ4 for the treatment of patients with COVID-19, if it is able to obtain the requisite funding. The Company previously successfully completed phase 1 with RGN-352.

