Arise Adds Another Cruise Line Client to an Already Impressive Roster

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arise Virtual Solutions is excited to add an exciting new cruise line client to their travel and hospitality portfolio. A subsidiary of an existing client, the new line of business helps further solidify Arise's stronghold as the leader in on-demand customer management solutions in the cruise industry, where flexibility is mission critical.

"We are thrilled to add this prestigious brand to our client roster," said Scott Etheridge, Chief Executive Officer. "Though our clients cross many verticals, we have been working very hard to grow our travel and hospitality portfolio by providing the most flexible customer management solutions in the industry, and it is always exciting when a company takes notice."

Since 1997 Arise has been a leader in business process outsourcing, pioneering the platform economy long before companies like Uber and TaskRabbit. The Arise Platform enables clients to adopt on-demand customer service capabilities by tapping into a network of over 60,000 Service Partners made up of virtual call center companies and their agents. The flexibility and service quality that results is unparalleled and was instrumental in helping acquire this new client.

The cruise line was especially impressed with Arise's flexibility to support travel industry titans during times of unexpected call volume demand – such as during a natural disaster. This is particularly critical for the cruise industry, since the busiest cruise ship ports in the world are in South Florida, and several major cruise lines are headquartered there.

"As word spreads of the superior flex capability and service quality available through the Arise Platform, we're confident that this is just the first of many new clients in the travel and hospitality industry that will migrate to us. They come to us first for the flex – but they stay and grow their relationship with Arise thanks to the quality," said Robert Padron, Chief Customer Officer at Arise.

Arise is a pioneer of on-demand customer management business process outsourcing solutions. Our powerful cloud-based platform provides a virtual nationwide network to connect work-at-home service partners running small call center businesses to companies needing customer engagement and other business services. Built to scale, the Arise Platform enables a superior customer experience for innovative enterprises from startups to Fortune 500. http://www.arise.com

