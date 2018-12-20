Arise Africa Brings Christmas Cheer to Children

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas is a time for giving, and Fort Worth, Texas-based Arise Africa needs your help in supporting hundreds of children in Zambia, Africa by shopping their Christmas Catalog, www.arisechristmas.com.

Arise Africa

"We are excited by the introduction of our 8th Annual Arise Africa Christmas Catalog," said Alissa Rosebrough, Executive Director of Arise Africa. "Arise Africa's primary focus this year is improving the quality of education Arise kids receive by hiring more qualified teachers. We need everything from school uniforms to teachers' salaries, and all of this our staff uses throughout the year for our children. Even $10 dollars provides twenty hot meals."

"While Arise Africa is thriving, we are concerned that we will fall short of resources throughout the year," Alissa added. "The Christmas Catalog fundraiser is our vehicle to be certain that these beautiful childrens' basic needs are fulfilled."

Every gift in this 2018 catalog supports what Arise Africa believes are the most important areas of a child's life: education, health care, character building and faith in the lord. Basic needs available for giving include school uniforms, school shoes, hot meals, medical kits and staff care. Education gifts include teachers' salaries, computers, sports equipment, tutoring and Arise Africa merchandise. Any gift in any amount chosen will truly make a difference in a child's life.

You can shop online at https://www.arisechristmas.com and send a Christmas gift to Zambia in honor of your loved one. With every donation made, Arise Africa is making a difference in children's lives because of donor support from those who choose to give to this cause.

Alissa Rosebrough's love for Zambia started in 2006 when she was working as a professional photographer for various aid organizations in Africa. After spending an extended amount of time in Zambia in 2007 and 2008, Alissa felt a need to give back more than her images. She left with a burning desire in her heart to help on a deeper level. With the overwhelming generosity and help from others, Alissa and her friend, John Rosacker, founded Arise Africa in 2010.



Today, Arise Africa has generated some impressive metrics: 475 students are in a child sponsorship program where they are educated, given medical care, clothed and fed by the organization. The children are being led by 20 local Zambians hired by Arise Africa, and the student-to-discipleship ratio is 30:1. Arise also operates two orphanages, the Arise Homes, where 19 children live in full-time care. The children in the homes were abandoned, living on the streets or in the city dump, and some were on the verge of death due to illnesses. The organization has a paid staff of 45, including the teachers, administrators, cooks and support staff. Of this number, three are in Fort Worth and 42 are Zambian nationals. Arise Africa's programs include serving a hot meal each day, teaching students to read, write and perform math, daily Bible study and, of course, play time – every child needs to have a release for pent-up energy.

Arise Africa is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Ministry headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Founded in 2010, Arise Africa currently has 475 children in a child sponsorship program. They also have two homes where children live in Arise's full-time custody. Arise Africa works to empower children living in extreme poverty by providing them access to education, healthcare, meals, shelter, and the basic needs of life. All of this is done while teaching them the love of Christ. Arise also offers mission trips to individuals throughout the year. They also have a scholarship program where students attend university. Currently, Arise Africa employs forty two staff in Zambia and three in America.

Media Contact:

Bob Newman

Phone: 617-952-1470

Email: bob.newman@newmancom.com

Related Files

AA_Catalog18_3.pdf

Related Links

www.ariseafrica.org

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_th5aI24eec

SOURCE Arise Africa