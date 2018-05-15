Arise Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arise Virtual Solutions Inc. was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for its Arise Limitless Learning solution in the New Product or Service of the Year - Education - Virtual Learning Solution category. The company recently launched Arise Limitless Learning - a robust, modular learning solution that removes the constraints of outdated "brick and mortar" standard educational processes.

Arise was named the winner of another Gold Stevie Award for it's Limitless Learning solution.

The American Business Awards are the United States' premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 11.

"As a business process outsourcer for the past 20 years, Arise has become a leader in innovative instructional design, content development and eLearning delivery to a large group of nationwide virtual learners," said Julio Lopez, Vice President of Global eLearning. "We developed Arise Limitless Learning in response to a demand from our clients that we share this learning experience and we are thrilled that it has already been recognized as a New Product or Service of the Year by such a prestigious organization."

Arise has hosted more than twelve thousand virtual classes for nearly half a million global learners that have utilized the Arise Platform.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Arise Virtual Solutions Inc

Arise is a pioneer of on-demand customer management business process outsourcing solutions. Our powerful cloud-based platform provides a virtual nationwide network to connect work-at-home service professionals running small call center businesses to companies needing customer engagement and other business services. Built to scale, the Arise Platform enables a superior customer experience for innovative enterprises from startups to Fortune 500.

To learn more about Arise Virtual Solutions Inc. and what we can offer your company, please visit http://www.arise.com or contact Doug Vinson.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contact Info:

Doug Vinson, Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer

Arise Virtual Solutions Inc.

195116@email4pr.com | Toll free: 855-274-7301

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arise-honored-as-gold-stevie-award-winner-in-2018-american-business-awards-300648422.html

SOURCE Arise Virtual Solutions Inc.

Related Links

http://www.arise.com

