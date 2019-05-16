Arise Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2019 American Business Awards® for Advances in Endpoint Security

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arise Virtual Solutions Inc. (Arise), a leading provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) services, announced that it was named a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the Endpoint Security Management Solution category as part of the 17th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

"We are pleased to be recognized by the American Business Awards for our advances in Endpoint Security Management and Delivery," said Arise's Chief information Officer, Matt Hart. "It's our mission to always meet, if not exceed, our clients' security needs; and our Arise Secure Desktop is a driving force in those accomplishments." Arise leverages the Arise Secure Desktop (ASD), a proprietary, thin client solution to provide a physical barrier between client sensitive data and Service Partners supporting clients on the Arise Platform. The solution delivers an environment free of malware, spyware and keyloggers. It also restricts all non-critical functions such as saving, printing, scanning and access to external media.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11.

"We're very proud of this tool as it has been independently tested and proven," said Hart. "Our clients greatly appreciate it as a significant offering in our endpoint security solution."

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Arise Virtual Solutions was nominated in the Endpoint Security Management Solution category.

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. "Protecting the data in a sandbox-like USB environment is vital" said one of the judges about the ASD endpoint security management solution.

"The nominations submitted to the 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Arise

Arise is a pioneer of on-demand customer management business process outsourcing solutions. Our powerful cloud-based platform connects companies needing customer engagement and other business services to a virtual nationwide network of work-at-home Service Partners running small call center businesses. Built to scale, the Arise Platform enables a superior customer experience for innovative enterprises from startups to Fortune 500.

To learn more about Arise Virtual Solutions, the Arise Secure Desktop, and what we can offer your company, please visit http://www.arise.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2019 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, and SoftPro.

