Arise Launches Comprehensive Eating Disorder Care in Texas

The digital healthcare company offering virtual treatment and community support for eating disorders and mental health inaugurates in Texas

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arise , the digital healthcare company enabling holistic, person-centered care for eating disorders and mental health, launches today in its inaugural state of Texas.

The new healthcare offering comes at a time when rates of eating disorders are soaring, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and continuing to grow across groups of diverse age, race, ethnicity, gender identity, and sexual orientation. It is estimated that nearly 10 percent of Texans, roughly 2.5 million people, will experience an eating disorder in their lifetime, according to a Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health report , with statistics showing that the majority of these people will not get the care they deserve.

"Through recovery from my own eating disorder, it became so clear that there were so many privileges I had to be able to access treatment — and also how many barriers I still faced to continuing care and healing long-term. Those barriers are even higher for many people who don't hold those privileges," said Arise Chief Producer Officer, co-founder, and Houston native Joan Zhang. "With Arise, we aim to place care for one of the deadliest mental illnesses within more people's reach. Our model is built on a foundation of culturally-sensitive care, validating each person's lived experiences and supporting them in long-term healing. To launch Arise today in my home state of Texas comes with reflection in acknowledging where I've come from and, more significantly, driven by how we can support others in their healing."

Arise aims to bring more people accessible, affordable, and inclusive care for eating disorders and mental health conditions that come alongside it — including anxiety, depression, ADHD, OCD, and PTSD. With a person-centered, trauma-informed approach to care, Arise addresses the complex medical and behavioral health needs, sociocultural factors, and personal experiences that contribute to eating disorders.

The company's model deeply integrates community-based care with person-centered clinical services — pairing members with a Care Advocate to build trust and coaching towards long-term healing, peer group support, and clinical care (therapy, nutrition, psychiatric, and medical care) based on their individual needs. Delivered virtually through an app, video sessions, and on-the-go chat with care team members, Arise is meeting people where they are and expanding access where it's long been needed.

"With this launch in Texas, we aim to bring support to people who are living with eating disorders and feeling the very real impact on their lives," said Arise CEO and co-founder Amanda D'Ambra. "This is deeply personal for our team. We come from different walks of life and hold diverse identities, and the common thread is our own experiences with eating disorders and mental health — and wanting to support more people in healing. For us, that means taking a person-centered approach, putting care literally in the hands of people who need it, and building a community of support together."

Arise rolls out in-network with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Superior HealthPlan, a Medicaid plan, with additional coverage to be announced soon.

Earlier this year, the company raised over $4 million in a seed funding round, and plans to expand to more states in the new year.

People interested in signing up can do so at wearise.com . Health plans and providers interested in partnering can reach out to [email protected] .

About Arise

Arise is bringing people virtual and person-centered care for disordered eating, eating disorders, and mental health. At a time when over 30 million Americans will experience an eating disorder in their lifetime, but up to 90% won't get care, Arise aims to shatter the stereotype of what eating disorders "look like" and break down barriers. Through virtual care, community, and ongoing support, Arise is supporting people in reaching long-term healing. Founded by digital health entrepreneurs Amanda D'Ambra and Joan Zhang out of their own personal experiences, Arise brings people care to heal their body and mind. Learn more about Arise at wearise.com .

