Arise Little Man Book Release

HOUSTON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Nehbi C. Oluwo is pleased to announce that today marks the release of her debut publication, a children's book titled, Arise Little Man. The book is illustrated by Ros Webb and features colorful illustrations combined with positive daily affirmations designed for little boys.

Book Cover

Oluwo is a licensed pharmacist by trade and has been practicing for the last four years. Filled with a natural born passion for creative writing, she recently became inspired to write this book so that her two sons, Demi and Tobi, and all young boys worldwide, would have a place to turn to for positive affirmations on a daily basis.

"When he was almost two years old, I started doing nightly affirmations with Demi before he went to bed. By the time he turned five, he had gotten so used to this habit he couldn't get enough of these affirmations. These days, I must almost bribe him to recite them before I drop him off at school or after we say our night prayers," Oluwo says. "As much as he might get tired of repeating those same affirmations, I believe they are indirectly molding his self-esteem and belief in himself. Once I started noticing a bold change in him, I thought to myself, 'Why not share this practice with the world?'"

Oluwo hopes that with her children's book aimed at little boys, she can teach the next generation of young men that it is okay to ask for help and need reassurance, a luxury that is commonly granted to little girls, but not their counterparts. Once she became a mother, she couldn't help but notice there was a gap in children's stories in both books and films that genuinely empower little boys.

"Growing up, I was sure to find a Disney princess around every corner, from the animated films to the toys, and, of course, the dashing prince or wanderer ready to swoop in and complement her majesty," Oluwo explains. "But where were the stories just about little princes and their trials and tribulations navigating their strengths and weaknesses toward their happily ever after?"

The author notes that this book aims to address that disparity, adding, "From the classics—Ariel, Belle, Snow White, and Cinderella—to the modern era—Tiana, Moana, and Elsa—little girls have had several notable fierce, brave and resilient kid-friendly models to look up to or, at the very least, fantasize about being or aspire to emulate. On the other hand, save for the cliché prince charming role to go along with the princesses mentioned above, little boys haven't benefited from nearly as many sources of affirmation in children-focused media or pop culture."

With her debut book, Arise Little Man, Oluwo believes she can start a movement that inspires the villages that raise our children to develop the habit of telling little boys and young men that it is okay to want to receive attention, feel loved and need encouragement. Affirmations will build a confident character in our young boys so that they grow to love themselves and emulate that with others. The author also hopes that her book will mark the beginning of society inviting little men to embrace the idea of reshaping masculinity.

Oluwo adds, "I hope that it reminds us to tell our sons that none of their natural desires make them 'a little girl' and none is a sign of weakness, but a sign of strength. On the contrary, these desires—to be hugged, to be kissed, to cry and to be comforted when they do—are natural, and a sign of what makes them, like the rest of us, equally human."

Arise Little Man is available for order at the following gook distributors:

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

BookBaby

Book Depository

Goodreads

IndieBound

Indigo

To learn more about the book and the author, please visit www.ariselittleman.com.

For press or media inquiries, contact:

Agency: Enrich My Brand

Contact: Kenny Fomunung

Phone: (469) 200-4003

Email: kennyf@enrichmybrand.com

Related Images

arise-little-man.jpg

Arise Little Man

Book Cover

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

Related Links

Arise Little Man

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arise-little-man-book-release-300667530.html

SOURCE Nehbi C. Oluwo