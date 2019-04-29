Arise Ranked In Top 20 Of The Sun Sentinel South Florida 2019 Top Workplaces Award

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arise Virtual Solutions Inc. (Arise) has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Sun Sentinel. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"It is truly an honor to be awarded this distinction for the third year in a row, and we are most thankful to the Sun Sentinel for its recognition." said Scott Etheridge, Chief Executive Officer of Arise. "It speaks volumes about our workplace culture and atmosphere. In addition, it shows how committed our employees are to our goal of changing the way the world works." "Many organizations excel in a few distinct areas, but to demonstrate strength across 15 areas is truly remarkable," said Angela Miller, Arise's Director of Human Resources. "It's a true reflection of our values to empower people and embrace possibilities."

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

According to the Sun Sentinel, more than 25,000 employees were surveyed in conjunction with 15 different culture drivers to find the best places to work. Arise ranked 16 of all midsize companies (125 – 399 employees) in South Florida.

"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy," Claffey said. "It's an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."

About Arise Virtual Solutions Inc.

Arise is a pioneer of on-demand customer management business process outsourcing solutions. Our powerful cloud-based platform connects companies needing customer engagement and other business services to a virtual nationwide network of work-at-home Service Partners running small call center businesses. Built to scale, the Arise Platform enables a superior customer experience for innovative enterprises from startups to Fortune 500.

To learn more about Arise Virtual Solutions and what we can offer your company, please visit http://www.arise.com.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 57,000 organizations representing well over 19 million employees in the United States.

