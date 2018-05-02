Arise Virtual Solutions Announces Appointment of Scott Etheridge As Chief Executive Officer

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arise Virtual Solutions Inc. has appointed Scott Etheridge as Chief Executive Officer. Scott has been with Arise for over eight years, during which time he held the role of Chief Financial Officer, and most recently Chief Operating Officer. As COO, he was responsible for leading and managing the Global Financial, Crowdsourcing, and Technology Operations of the organization.

"I am humbled and honored to continue to work with the talented and passionate employees at Arise, who deliver best-in-class results for our customers and the virtual call centers that partner with Arise. I look forward to working with our great team and leading Arise through its next exciting phase," said Scott Etheridge.

Arise's former CEO, John Meyer, will remain involved with the company as Chairman of the Board. "After a thorough and thoughtful period of succession planning, we are thrilled to have Scott assume the role and responsibilities of CEO," stated Mr. Meyer. "Scott has established a stellar leadership reputation in the organization during his tenure at Arise."

Scott has over 18 years of senior leadership experience and has been integral in the growth of Arise as well as developing overall company strategy. Before joining Arise in 2009, Scott was the Vice President and CFO of the Partnered Brands division of Liz Claiborne, where he led a $1.5 billion global wholesale operation. Prior to joining Liz Claiborne, Scott spent 11 years at NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of General Electric, where he served in numerous leadership roles including CFO of NBC Sports and Senior Vice President and CFO for NBCUniversal International, where he led $3 billion in annual sales and was responsible for international expansion. Scott is an Auburn University graduate with a BS in Business Administration and Accounting.

"I cannot imagine a more important and exciting time to be working at Arise," said Etheridge. "We are experiencing unprecedented growth of our platform as a home-based business option within the gig economy, and Arise is well-positioned to capture an even greater market opportunity. I am humbled and honored to continue to work with the talented and passionate employees at Arise, who deliver best-in-class results for our customers and the virtual call centers that partner with Arise. I look forward to working with our great team and leading Arise through its next exciting phase."

"We are pleased to retain the steady vision and support of John Meyer as he transitions from the role of CEO to Chairman of the Board of Directors," said Scott. "John is a seasoned executive with strong business acumen and a long track record of leading companies. His continued leadership presence ensures that his deep institutional knowledge and experience can still be leveraged; he will lend valuable counsel as we focus on driving meaningful, long-term value for our clients and capture an increasing share of the virtual business services and customer engagement spaces."

John has over 30 years of leadership experience with large publicly traded organizations and building high growth organizations in both the United States and internationally. Prior to joining Arise in 2011, John served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Acxiom Corporation, a $1.2 billion global interactive marketing services company with more than 6,500 employees. Before that, he served as President of the Global Services group of Alcatel-Lucent for five years, where he was responsible for more than $6 billion in annual revenue and the management of more than 20,000 people.

He holds an MBA from the University of Missouri and a BS in management from Pennsylvania State University.

About Arise Virtual Solutions Inc.

Arise is a pioneer of on-demand customer management technology and business process outsourcing. Our powerful cloud-based platform provides a virtual nationwide network to connect work-at-home service professionals running small call center businesses to companies needing customer engagement and other business services. Built to scale, the Arise platform makes the way for a superior customer experience for innovative enterprises from startups to Fortune 500.

To learn more about Arise Virtual Solutions Inc. please visit http://www.arise.com.

