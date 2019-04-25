Arise Virtual Solutions Demonstrates Commitment To Environmental Sustainability On Earth Day 2019

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arise Virtual Solutions Inc. continues to demonstrate that they are not just changing the way the world works but changing the world for the better. Dedicated to promoting a sustainable and healthy environment, Arise commemorated Earth Day 2019 with a tree planting ceremony at their global headquarters in Miramar, Florida.

Employees from Arise Virtual Solutions planting a tree on Earth Day. Employees from Arise Virtual Solutions at Earth Day tree planting ceremony in Miramar, Florida.

Spearheaded by Angela Miller, Director of Human Resources, employees of Arise partnered with Workspace Property & Trust to give back to the South Florida community by planting three oak trees on the property of their corporate headquarters.

"The oak tree is one of the most beloved trees in the world," said Miller. "And with good reason - it is a symbol of endurance, knowledge and strength, much like the employees at Arise."

World Earth Day began in 1970 to raise awareness about environmental issues and as a way to channel human energy toward actively doing something about it. Globally, the World Earth Day movement strives to plant 7.8 billion trees globally by 2020 and Arise was pleased to do its part.

"Today's tree planting is a symbol of the day-to-day commitment to environmental sustainability that Arise has proudly represented for over 20 years," said Scott Etheridge, Arise's Chief Executive Officer. "It's not enough to promote corporate sustainability, we have to demonstrate solid corporate citizenship as well."

The tree planting is only a small part of Arise's green efforts in 2019. A pioneer of the gig economy, Arise connects work-at-home Service Partners to major brands to provide customer service support across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. As such, Arise facilitates a significant reduction in carbon emissions (98,000 metric tons of CO2), gas consumption (10.8M gallons), and energy (57M kWh) annually due to their virtual platform.

"With a completely virtual platform, there is no longer a need for businesses to waste energy or force their employees into commuter traffic. Instead, it's an embrace of small businesses, local communities, and environmental stewardship," said Mr. Etheridge. "A brighter future is a greener future."

For more information about Arise and its green benefits visit https://www.arise.com/arise-value/corporate-social-responsibility.

About Arise

Arise is a pioneer of on-demand customer management business process outsourcing solutions. Our powerful cloud-based platform provides a virtual nationwide network to connect work-at-home service partners running small call center businesses to companies needing customer engagement and other business services. Built to scale, the Arise Platform enables a superior customer experience for innovative enterprises from startups to Fortune 500.

To learn more about Arise Virtual Solutions Inc. and what we can offer your company, please visit http://www.arise.com or contact Lisa Pelish.

