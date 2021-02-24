Arise Virtual Solutions named a Leader in Everest Group's 2021 PEAK Matrix® for Work at Home Agent (WAHA) Customer Experience Management (CXM)!

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arise Virtual Solutions, the worldwide leader in work-from-home customer support, today announced the company was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's 2021 PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Work at Home Agent (WAHA) Customer Experience Management (CXM). This is the first time Everest Group has published this report.

"We are incredibly honored to be named a Leader in Everest Group's first ever WAHA CXM PEAK Matrix. It is a tremendous validation of our virtual-first innovation strategy and the decades of experience we have in helping our clients provide exceptional customer experiences," says Scott Etheridge, Arise's CEO. "Everest Group's recognition reinforces the way Arise looks at CXM, placing technology at the forefront to enable our Service Partner network to transform the relationships between Brands and their customers. It's how we help Brands to be there for customers, be aware of their needs, and be essential to their everyday lives."

Led by Vice President Shirley Hung, Vice President Skand Bhargava, Practice Director Sharang Sharma, and Senior Analyst Chhandak Biswas, Everest Group evaluated 16 business process outsourcing (BPO) vendors in its PEAK Matrix® Assessment. Arise was named one of only three BPOs in the Leaders category.

To determine which companies fell into the Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants categories, Everest Group evaluated the vision and capability of each organization and its ability to deliver services successfully. Five subdimensions were analyzed – vision and innovation, scope of services offered, technology and security, talent management, and delivery footprint. Everest Group also measured impact created in the market by analyzing market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered.

"Arise emerged as a Leader in Everest Group's Work at Home Agent (WAHA) Customer Experience Management (CXM) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021, due to its expertise in running large scale work-at-home agent operations, training of a virtual workforce, and innovations in technology and security solutions," said Shirley Hung, Vice President, Everest Group. "Arise is successfully catering to volatile market demands created by COVID-19 by leveraging its cloud-based contact center platform, large contractor base, and reliable flex capacity."

Everest Group's designation of Arise as a Leader is based on its success in advancing WAHA business practices and continuing to invest in strengthening its overall virtual-first capabilities. Through the development of innovative solutions, expansion in new verticals, and serving various buyer sizes, Arise was found to be one of three companies at the forefront of WAHA CXM innovation. Advanced technology and security capabilities, such as its cloud-based omnichannel platform, agent-assist solutions, real-time agent monitoring systems, and talent management technologies also contribute to Arise's positioning.

Arise was also found to have a robust roadmap for expanding WAHA CXM services and a wider spectrum of innovation to offer value-added services to clients.

Says Etheridge, "Successfully deploying a work-from-home (WFH) program that can deliver advantages in capacity flex, quality experience, and cost takes technology strategy that's completely different than traditional BPOs. The majority of brands we serve are depending on us to build their first WFH program and need expertise and guidance from a proven winner. Innovation in every aspect of our platform delivers results that our customers love, and we are continuing to define the future of CXM by making care more responsive, more contextual, and more focused on business outcomes. Our platform allows Brands to completely change the way they think about capacity planning and remote learning while building deep, resonant relationships with their customers."

"Despite an explosion in demand for the Work-At-Home-Agent (WAHA) business model for delivering Customer Experience Management (CXM) services during the global pandemic, WAHA CXM services are more than just a temporary solution for business continuity planning," says Everest Group's Shirley Hung.

She adds, "Organizations are realizing the value of leveraging WAHA to address talent needs and deliver superior customer experience at a lower cost compared to brick and mortar operations. As companies look to embed WAHA as a component of their ongoing CXM services strategy, they should evaluate service providers who are accelerating investments in technology, security, and talent management to better support client requirements in the next normal."

About the PEAK Matrix®

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers. Service providers are positioned on the PEAK Matrix® based on evaluation across market impact, vision, and capability. Each assessment provides a comprehensive picture of the service provider's market success, vision and innovations, service focus and capabilities, technology and security solutions, talent management capabilities, domain investments, and buyer feedback. The assessment is based on Everest Group's annual RFI process for the calendar year 2020, interactions with leading CXM service providers, client reference checks, and an ongoing analysis of the CXM services market. The resulting matrix categorizes service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants.

To access a copy of the Work at Home Agent (WAHA) Customer Experience Management (CXM) – Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 please visit Everest Group's website.

Arise Virtual Solutions has created a disruptive technology platform that connects the world's biggest brands with the largest network of gig-economy Service Partners in the BPO industry. Innovations in dynamic scheduling can deliver up to 200% intraday flex so Brands can be there for their customers. Highly innovative virtual learning programs keep Brands aware of customers' needs so they offer new solutions that grow share of wallet and increase revenue. Service Partners select brands they love and deliver empathetic, personal care that creates enduring relationships, keeping Brands essential and growing. Arise is using the most innovative technology in the BPO industry to transform CXM for Brands and their customers.

