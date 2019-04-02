Arise Virtual Solutions Recognized in Gartner's 2019 Customer Management BPO Service Providers Market Guide

MIRAMAR, Fla., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arise Virtual Solutions Inc., a leading provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) services, announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Inc.'s 2019 Market Guide for Customer Management BPO Service Providers, authored by Gartner analysts TJ Singh, Misako Sawai, and Brian Manusama.

Arise was previously mentioned in the Gartner CRM Vendor Guide for the third time* and is delighted to now be included in the Market Guide for Customer Management BPO Service Providers.

According to Gartner, Market Guides are valuable research notes for organizations to aid in vendor selection processes, providing independent analysts' insights on Customer Management (CM) BPO Service Providers.

Gartner analysts are predicting that the "CM BPO market is estimated to be worth $40.8 billion in 2019, growing at a 5% CAGR (2018-2022)" and "over the next 24 months, buyers are looking to increase spending on services such as webchat, virtual assistants, collaborative browsing, and mobile apps and solutions, as well as video services and video chat."

Scott Etheridge, Chief Executive Officer of Arise, stated, "We are excited to be included in Gartner's 2019 Market Guide for Customer Management BPO Service Providers. To us, Arise's value proposition raises the bar for customer care, providing our clients with unparalleled flexibility and quality, and empowering the network of Service Partners on our platform with the freedom to run their own businesses. As Arise continues our remarkable growth, we are proud to once again receive the recognition of experts such as Gartner for, what we believe are, great things we are doing for our clients."

For more information about Gartner's 2019 Market Guide for Customer Management BPO Service Providers and to obtain a copy of the report (subscription may be required), visit www.gartner.com.

*Gartner, The Gartner CRM Vendor Guide, 2018, Nadine LeBlanc, Mark Lewis, et. Al., 31 May 2018

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest rating or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties or merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About Arise

Arise is a pioneer of on-demand customer management business process outsourcing solutions. Our powerful cloud-based platform connects companies needing customer engagement and other business services to a virtual nationwide network of work-at-home Service Partners running small call center businesses. Built to scale, the Arise Platform enables a superior customer experience for innovative enterprises from startups to Fortune 500.

To learn more about Arise Virtual Solutions and what we can offer your company, please visit http://www.arise.com.

