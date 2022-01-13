ArisGlobal Closes 2021 with Tremendous Growth Across Customer Base, Talent, and Revenue, Further Solidifying Its Leadership in Life Sciences R&D Software

A thirty-year veteran of the life sciences R&D software industry that counts 30 of the top 50 global biopharma companies and six global health authorities - including the US FDA - among its customer base, ArisGlobal's growth is fueled by a trend toward digital transformation within life sciences companies. Born in the cloud, LifeSphere is an intuitive, intelligent, and unified platform that helps biopharmas of all sizes bring safer products to market more quickly. ArisGlobal's record growth in 2021 is highlighted by:

50%+ YoY growth in recurring revenue bookings across its Safety, Clinical, Regulatory Affairs, and Medical Affairs domains

across its Safety, Clinical, Regulatory Affairs, and Medical Affairs domains LifeSphere Safety affirmed its position as the market leader, processing more safety cases than any other safety system on the market while offering efficiency gains of up to 80% across safety case management.

on the market while offering efficiency gains of up to 80% across safety case management. Four of the five largest biopharmas now use LifeSphere , with the largest global biopharma selecting LifeSphere MultiVigilance as its single global safety system in 2021.

, with the largest global biopharma selecting LifeSphere MultiVigilance as its single global safety system in 2021. The US FDA went live with LifeSphere MultiVigilance, providing the regulatory agency with a modern, all-in-one solution for the collection, triage, and processing of over 3 million annual adverse event reports.

providing the regulatory agency with a modern, all-in-one solution for the collection, triage, and processing of over 3 million annual adverse event reports. Four leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers are using LifeSphere solutions in support of their development and safety efforts in the race to end the pandemic

in support of their development and safety efforts in the race to end the pandemic Two top five global biopharmas are adopting the LifeSphere Regulatory platform , which received recognition from industry analysts Gens & Associates for its readiness to handle the upcoming IDMP standard

, which received recognition from industry analysts Gens & Associates for its readiness to handle the upcoming IDMP standard Continued expansion of LifeSphere Clinical platform , with its first customer secured in China and the launch of LifeSphere eTMF, the first eTMF system to meet the Drug Information Association's new Trial Mechanism Standard

, with its first customer secured in and the launch of LifeSphere eTMF, the first eTMF system to meet the Drug Information Association's new Trial Mechanism Standard The company was recognized with the prestigious Customer Value Leadership Award by leading analyst Frost & Sullivan for its LifeSphere Safety and LifeSphere Clinical platforms

for its LifeSphere Safety and LifeSphere Clinical platforms The company's signature conference, Breakthrough2021, achieved its highest registration and attendance numbers to date, featuring sessions by top leaders from companies such as Merck, AbSci, Omada Health, Johnson & Johnson, Otsuka, and more.

Since announcing further investment by Nordic Capital, ArisGlobal has accelerated product enhancements across the LifeSphere platform while onboarding substantial industry talent, with approximately 600 new hires in 2021 alone.

"ArisGlobal's sustained growth is a true testament to the level of innovation and quality we've pioneered since day one. We're humbled that leading life sciences organizations continue to adopt our LifeSphere platform across domains, with many new customers joining the ArisGlobal community in 2021. In 2022, we are focused on delivering even more value to our customers through new product offerings and investments across key areas of the company," said Sankesh Abbhi, President and CEO, ArisGlobal.

Looking toward 2022, ArisGlobal will continue to invest heavily into its LifeSphere platform, fueling advancements to its market-leading capabilities in Drug Safety and Medical Affairs, where the Company has been recognized for being first in the industry to deliver cloud applications powered by cognitive computing. The company is also prioritizing innovation and automation within its Clinical Development and Regulatory Affairs portfolios, with significant investments being made across talent, technology, and customer experience.

About ArisGlobal®

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

