Arisha Announces Release of Project 848 with Suge Knight

LAS VEGAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 848 Global, endorsed by legendary music mogul Suge Knight, announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Arisha Diversified for the immediate release of a complete line of Project 848 brand culture-related merchandise that includes Delta 8 THC products, CBD elixirs and topicals, glassware, apparel, terpenes and other accessories.

Arisha Diversified co-founder Sadie-Sha Turner extols, "Retailers act fast when an OG culture icon such as Suge Knight endorses a line of culture-relevant products to the masses," while co-founder Ariel Miller declares, "We have seen large pockets of interest already occurring across the country, just based on the rumor of Suge Knight's 848 line."

A percentage of every sale from Project 848 products will further Suge's philanthropic measures to benefit residents of Compton, California, where he was raised.

Suge has always looked out for his community. He delivered diapers to single moms and Thanksgiving turkeys to neighbors. Suge asserts: "Project 848 is special to me as it allows development of educational programs and assistance programs for the young men and women of my hometown. I have never forgotten where I came from and fully support this project to affect positive change for young people." Suge maintains the focus, strength, and motivation to continue his legacy.

With Suge Knight's endorsement, Arisha Diversified's Project 848 launch is sure to gain momentum as this quality line of products improves the lives of both customers and residents in Compton's underserved community.

Suge Knight launched the golden age of hip-hop when Death Row Records signed artists including Dr. Dre with The Chronic, Snoop Dogg with Doggystyle, and Tupac with All Eyez on Me.

