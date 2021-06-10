Arista Broomfield Resumes Social Events

The first event is scheduled for this weekend on Saturday June 12th. The 5th Annual Broomfield BrewHaHa will be held from 12 noon to 5 p.m. The event will feature fresh beers brewed by five local breweries, popular food trucks, lawn games and two live bands. The event will kick off with a FREE yoga class on the lawn at Arista Park at 10:30. Please visit the City of Broomfield's website for more information. https://broomfield.org/BrewHaHa

The Concert in the Park series will kick off with The Radio Band which will be on stage at Arista Place Park on July 1, 2021 beginning at 6pm and will play until 8pm.

The third and final summer event will host the band, Thumpin' as part of the Concert in the Park series. Thumpin' will close out the summer on stage at Arista Place Park on August 18, 2021 from 6pm-8pm.

About Arista

Arista Broomfield, strategically situated between Denver and Boulder, is the only true transit-oriented, mixed-use, entertainment-anchored development of its kind in Colorado. The 200-acre project provides a unique blend of urban living in a suburban location in the heart of the "Creative Corridor." Offices, restaurants, and retail line the neo-traditional main street. Additional amenities include numerous parks, 1STBANK Center, aloft Hotel, UCHealth Hospital, Children's Hospital Therapy Center, a 1,500-space parking facility and more than 1,500 units of multi-family residential options. Wiens Real Estate Ventures, LLC (WREV) is the developer of Arista. The WREV development team has a history of development and asset management in the Denver and Northern Colorado area that includes more than one million sq. ft. of commercial real estate consisting of office, retail, entertainment, restaurants, hotels, aircraft hangars and banks. WREV has also done significant residential lot development and construction of high-end, residential homes. For more on Arista, visit www.aristabroomfield.com, www.turnpikeshops.com

