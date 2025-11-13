Arista Recovery Expands into Ohio with Launch of New Hilliard Behavioral Health Campus

New acquisition strengthens Arista Recovery's mission to expand access to high-quality, compassionate behavioral health care across the Midwest.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arista Recovery, a nationally recognized leader in behavioral health treatment, proudly announces the launch of Arista Recovery – Hilliard, marking the organization's expansion into Ohio.

Arista assumed operations of the Hilliard facility through an acquisition process at the end of August and has since worked diligently to integrate its clinical programming, operational standards, and culture of compassionate care. The site now operates fully under the Arista Recovery brand, bringing the organization's nationally recognized, patient-centered model of behavioral health treatment to central Ohio.

Expanding Access to Quality Behavioral Health Care in Ohio

The Hilliard campus, which first opened its doors in late 2023, provides comprehensive residential treatment for both substance use disorders and primary mental health conditions. With this expansion, Arista Recovery is addressing a critical gap in access to behavioral health services across the state. According to the Ohio Department of Health, nearly one in five adults reports symptoms of anxiety or depression, while inpatient treatment options remain limited—particularly for individuals requiring dual-diagnosis care.

Levels of Care

Arista Recovery – Hilliard offers a full continuum of inpatient behavioral health services, including:

Medical Detoxification

Substance Use Residential Treatment

Primary Mental Health Residential Treatment

Dual-Diagnosis Residential Care (for co-occurring disorders)

Transforming the Patient Experience

Since the acquisition, Arista has implemented its evidence-based programming, clinical leadership standards, and family-centered approach—creating a therapeutic environment designed for long-term recovery. Clients and families entering the Hilliard facility can expect:

Individual and group therapy sessions focused on recovery skills, coping strategies, and emotional regulation

Evidence-based modalities such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and trauma-informed care

Life skills training to prepare clients for reintegration and sustainable wellness

Family involvement and therapeutic programming to strengthen relationships and long-term outcomes

Clients receive 24/7 medical and clinical support from licensed professionals in a safe, compassionate, and recovery-focused setting. To ensure accessibility, Arista Recovery – Hilliard is in-network with most major insurance providers and accepts Ohio Medicaid, expanding treatment access to individuals and families throughout the region.

A Message from Leadership

"We are thrilled to officially introduce Arista Recovery to Ohio," said Daniel Jacob, Chief Executive Officer of Arista Recovery. "Our team has worked tirelessly to bring the same clinical excellence, compassion, and innovation that define our Kansas programs to this new market. This expansion is about meeting communities where the need is greatest and ensuring no one faces recovery alone."

"Since August, our focus has been transforming this facility to reflect Arista's mission and culture," added Rachel Costello, Executive Director of Ohio. "Our team has built something truly special here in Hilliard—a place where clients can heal, families can reconnect, and recovery can begin with hope and dignity."

About Arista Recovery

Headquartered on a 38-acre campus in Paola, Kansas, Arista Recovery provides a full continuum of inpatient behavioral health services, including medical detoxification, residential treatment, primary mental health care, family therapy, experiential and holistic therapies, and alumni programming. Clients ready to step down in care seamlessly transition to Arista's Overland Park, Kansas outpatient center, which offers morning and evening IOP programs.

With the addition of its Hilliard, Ohio campus and a new location opening soon in Greensboro, North Carolina, Arista Recovery continues its strategic national growth—expanding access to compassionate, evidence-based behavioral health care across the country.

