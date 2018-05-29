AristaMD Hires Chief Strategy Officer to Drive Rapid National Expansion

"The need for innovative solutions to solve our country's worsening healthcare access problem has never been greater," said Brooke LeVasseur, CEO of AristaMD. "There is strong market demand for eConsult solutions, and Adam's leadership and experience with large-scale telehealth implementations will support our efforts as we rapidly expand across the country.

Prior to joining AristaMD, Darkins is known for spearheading one of the industry's longest running and largest leading platforms to date – the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) telehealth platform. From May 1999 to June 2003, Darkins worked collaboratively with clinical, technology and business stakeholders to develop models for home telehealth, clinical video telehealth and store-and-forward telehealth in preparation for national implementation throughout the U.S., U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam.

Between 2003 and 2014, Darkins led the development and sustainment of telehealth services at the Department of Veteran Affairs. Since Darkins' implementation, over 600,000 patients received telehealth services through 1.7 million episodes of care annually. By 2014, VHA telehealth services grew by over 30 percent per year.

Darkins also served as co-author of the book, "Telemedicine and Telehealth: Principles, Policies, Performance and Pitfalls." The book gives background knowledge and useful tips on starting up and managing programs in an array of settings. Most importantly, the book is based on the recognition that patients are customers of healthcare and telemedicine companies developing new products vital to delivering care to rural or inaccessible clients is vital to health care's future.

"Introducing a new care delivery model can be complicated – but Adam brings a wealth of experience deploying telehealth solutions in diverse settings and understands what it takes to successfully deploy solutions that meet the unique needs of the diverse regions and clinics we serve." continues LeVasseur. "He will be instrumental in leading strategic initiatives and large- scale deployments for the company as we continue to meet the demand for our platform."

About AristaMD

AristaMD develops solutions to improve patient outcomes through quicker access to care. The company's Smart Care Platform empowers primary care providers with clinical workup checklists and the ability to conduct electronic consults (eConsults). Designed to seamlessly integrate into clinical workflows, the platform allows payers and providers to quickly and cost-effectively launch specialist eConsults using their own specialists or those provided by AristaMD's board-certified panel of specialists. The Smart Care Platform has proven to deliver cost-effective, timely access to specialty care through eConsults, significantly reducing the need for face-to-face visits. Committed to driving better health outcomes, AristaMD partners with healthcare stakeholders to ensure their success in the transition to value-based care. For additional information, visit: www.aristamd.com, or follow AristaMD on LinkedIn and Twitter.

