ARISTA's KVM Extender Integrated Displays Prove Invaluable for Industrial / Manufacturing Environments

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARISTA, a global provider of the computing platform and KPI visualization for production automation in a variety of industries, announces the availability of its KVM Extender Integrated Displays for industrial / manufacturing environments. The best HMI/UI solution available on the market for machine / equipment builders, the ARISTA KVM Extender Integrated Displays can be installed up to 330 feet away from the computer with just one CAT 6 cable.

ARISTA's ADM-2121BP-00A, for example, has USB ports that can accommodate a keyboard and mouse to create a complete HMI/UI station. The ADM-2121BP-00A is shipped with an HDMI KVM transmitter, which is to be installed at the computer location. The HDMI video and USB ports of the computer are connected to the HDMI KVM transmitter. The HDMI video signal, USB, and power are transported via a single CAT 6 cable to ARISTA's Extender Integrated Display, such as the ADM-2121BP-00A, which can be located up to 330 feet away. This arrangement greatly simplifies both the cable harness and installation—making one's HMI/UI station ideally positioned and in a safe location for the operator.

The ARISTA ADM-2121BP-00A KVM Extender Integrated Display features a 21.5-inch LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, offers Project Capacitive Touch Screen support with up to 10 points multi-touch, along with USB ports for a keyboard, mouse, and other USB devices. This display is a true one-cable solution for KVM display connectivity—facilitating the convergent delivery of uncompressed high-definition video, Ethernet control, USB 2.0, and power over a single LAN (CAT 6 or above) cable. CAT 6 LAN cables feature a locking connector and can be field-terminated, minimizing both costs and complexity while allowing for easy system expansion. Used with the ADM-2121BP-00A, the result is an easy-to-install video terminal solution.

For more information about ARISTA's KVM Extender Integrated Displays, go to Products | ARISTA – Industrial Computers (aristaipc.com). For pricing and availability, please contact ARISTA Corporation at (510) 226-1800.

About ARISTA

ARISTA is a leading provider of computing platforms and visualization display products for industrial and other harsh manufacturing environments. ARISTA's Thin Clients and KVM extenders have been widely deployed in various industries. ARISTA's innovative and carefully engineered products create value for our customers. With our two core business platforms — Rugged Computing Platforms and Audio Visual Solutions, we can bring a variety of solutions to address the challenges of increasingly complex process automation in manufacturing environments. www.aristaipc.com

Control click here (PC Word) for a hi-res image of the ARISTA ADM-2121BP-00A display and here for an application example.

Mac users: Please copy and past the links below into your web browser to access the hi-res images.

(http://mountaincrest.net/Arista_Images/ARISTA_ADM-2121BP-00A_Hi.jpg)

(http://mountaincrest.net/Arista_Images/ARISTA_ADM-2121BP-00A_ApplicationHi.jpg)

