Aristea Therapeutics Announces the Completion of Enrollment in RIST4721-201, a Phase 2a Proof-of-Concept Study of RIST4721 for the treatment of Palmoplantar Pustulosis (PPP)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristea Therapeutics (Aristea), a clinical-stage immunology focused drug development company developing novel therapies to treat serious inflammatory diseases, today announced that it has completed enrollment in RIST4721-201, a Phase 2a study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of RIST4721 in patients with palmoplantar pustulosis.

Palmoplantar pustulosis, often abbreviated as PPP, is a debilitating condition that is characterized by repeated flares of sterile neutrophil filled pustules that lead to redness and thickening on the palms of the hands and/or the soles of the feet and associated pain, itching and burning sensations.

RIST4721 is a once-daily, oral small molecule that inhibits CXCR2. CXCR2 plays important roles in neutrophil recruitment to inflammatory sites and represents a promising therapeutic target for the treatment of neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases. RIST4721-201 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, proof-of-concept study designed to investigate the potential for RIST4721 to treat moderate and severe PPP.

"We are delighted to have fully enrolled our Phase 2a study ahead of schedule. I would like to extend a great thank you to our investigators and the patients who have agreed to participate in RIST4721-201," said Dr. James Mackay, President and CEO of Aristea Therapeutics. "We look forward to having results that we can share publicly in the first quarter of 2020."

About Aristea Therapeutics

Aristea Therapeutics (Air-iss-tay-uh) is a clinical-stage immunology focused drug development company developing novel therapies to treat serious inflammatory diseases. The Aristea team is leveraging its broad industry expertise and proven success in drug development to form synergistic partnerships and build a pipeline of novel drugs. Aristea's lead program, RIST4721, is currently in Phase 2 clinical development. Aristea is headquartered in San Diego, CA. To learn more, please visit www.aristeatx.com.

Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

858-366-3243

amy@juniper-point.com

SOURCE Aristea Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.aristeatx.com

