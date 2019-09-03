Aristea Therapeutics Appoints Nihar Bhakta, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristea Therapeutics (Aristea), a clinical-stage drug development company developing novel therapies to treat serious inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Nihar Bhakta, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer. In his new role, Dr. Bhakta will be responsible for leading and expanding Aristea's clinical portfolio and will serve as a key member of its executive leadership team.

"Nihar joins Aristea at a critical time in our evolution, as we advance our lead program through Phase 2 and work to expand our portfolio with other valuable assets," said Dr. James Mackay, President and CEO of Aristea Therapeutics. "His experience is broad and well-balanced, including key medical roles in large commercial organizations and emerging biotechnology companies, in addition to his work and training as a physician. We are confident that Nihar's demonstrated track record will further our corporate and clinical goals, bringing value to Aristea and the patients that we are working to help."

"As someone who has dedicated his career to developing important medicines for patients in need, I'm inspired by Aristea's mission," commented Dr. Bhakta. "I'm excited to join the Aristea team to help advance novel immuno-modulatory therapeutics, like RIST4721, to treat serious inflammatory diseases."

Dr. Bhakta brings extensive experience in strategic clinical development, medical affairs, market evaluation, patient advocacy and regulatory oversight to Aristea. This experience includes multiple successful IND and NDA submissions to the U.S. FDA and MAA filings to the EMA. Most recently, Dr. Bhakta was Project Team Leader at Gossamer Bio (Gossamer). Prior to Gossamer, Dr. Bhakta served in several key positions at Ardea Biosciences (acquired by AstraZeneca in 2012) including Global Clinical Lead of the Gout Franchise. Dr. Bhakta has previously served in medical positions of increasing responsibility at Bristol Myers Squibb and Roche. Dr. Bhakta completed his training at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation for his residency and at UCLA Medical Center for his subspecialty training.

Dr. Bhakta received an A.B. in Biology from Brown University, M.D. from Penn State College of Medicine, and Board Certification in Pediatrics and Pediatric Nephrology. Dr. Bhakta is an author or co-author on numerous scientific publications and is a licensed physician in the state of California.

About Aristea Therapeutics

Aristea Therapeutics (Air-iss-tay-uh) is a clinical-stage drug development company developing novel therapies to treat serious inflammatory diseases. The Aristea team is leveraging its broad industry expertise and proven success in drug development to form synergistic partnerships and build a pipeline of novel drugs. Aristea's lead program, RIST4721, is currently in Phase 2 clinical development. Aristea is headquartered in San Diego, CA. To learn more, please visit www.aristeatx.com.

