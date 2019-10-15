Aristea Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 BIO Investor Forum

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristea Therapeutics (Aristea), a clinical-stage immunology focused drug development company developing novel therapies to treat serious inflammatory diseases, today announced that the Company will present at the 2019 BIO Investor Forum being held October 22-23, 2019 in San Francisco, CA. Dr. James Mackay, President and CEO of Aristea, will present at the conference and meet with investors.

Presentation Details:

Date/Time: October 23, 2019, 9:30 am PT

Location: The Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, CA

About Aristea Therapeutics

Aristea Therapeutics (Air-iss-tay-uh) is a clinical-stage immunology focused drug development company developing novel therapies to treat serious inflammatory diseases. The Aristea team is leveraging its broad industry expertise and proven success in drug development to form synergistic partnerships and build a pipeline of novel drugs. Aristea's lead program, RIST4721, is currently in Phase 2 clinical development. Aristea is headquartered in San Diego, CA. To learn more, please visit www.aristeatx.com.

