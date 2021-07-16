Aristea Therapeutics to Present at the 2nd Annual LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristea Therapeutics (Aristea), a clinical-stage immunology focused drug development company developing novel therapies to treat serious inflammatory orphan diseases, today announced that it will present at the 2nd Annual LifeSci Partners Private Company Summer Symposium. James Mackay, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aristea Therapeutics, will provide an overview of the company's clinical programs, including its lead product candidate RIST4721, an oral CXCR2 antagonist being developed for the treatment of Palmoplantar pustulosis (PPP) with potential across a range of neutrophil-mediated diseases. RIST4721 has completed Phase 2a and it is on track to initiate Phase 2b this year.

Conference Information:

Date: Friday, July 23

Time: 1:30 - 1:55 p.m. ET / 10:30 - 10:55 a.m. PT

/ Location: (virtual)

Investor registration: LifeSci Partners Private Summer Symposium 2021

About RIST4721 and Palmoplantar Pustulosis (PPP)

RIST4721 is an oral CXCR2 antagonist being developed for the treatment of PPP with results reported from its Phase 2a clinical trial in 2020. PPP is a debilitating condition that is characterized by repeated flares of sterile neutrophil-filled pustules that lead to redness and thickening on the palms of the hands and/or the soles of the feet and associated pain, itching and burning sensations. CXCR2 plays important roles in neutrophil recruitment to inflammatory sites and represents a promising therapeutic target for the treatment of neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases. Later this year, Aristea is initiating a Phase 2b study to investigate RIST4721 in PPP and plans to expand development into two additional orphan indications, Familial Mediterranean Fever (FMF) and Behcet's Disease.

About Aristea Therapeutics

Aristea Therapeutics (Air-iss-tay-uh) is a clinical-stage immunology focused drug development company developing novel therapies to treat serious inflammatory orphan diseases. The Aristea team is leveraging its broad industry expertise and proven success in drug development to form synergistic partnerships and build a pipeline of novel drugs. Aristea's lead program, RIST4721, is currently in Phase 2b clinical development. Aristea is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

To learn more, please visit www.aristeatx.com and follow us on social media @Aristeatx

