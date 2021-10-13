Aristocrat Gaming™ and Boyd Gaming Launch Cashless Table Game Field Trial in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ and Boyd Gaming today announced the successful launch in Nevada of Boyd Pay Wallet™, a cashless payment solution for table games powered by Aristocrat's digital wallet technology. The field trial is the latest enhancement to Boyd Pay, Boyd Gaming's cashless technology solution.

The table games trial follows the previous introduction of cashless technology for slot players at Boyd Gaming properties in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Ohio, as well as a cashless payment solution for non-gaming amenities in Nevada.

The Boyd Pay Wallet field trial is being conducted at Boyd Gaming's Aliante Casino Hotel and Spa in North Las Vegas, Nev., in partnership with Genesis Gaming. Boyd Pay Wallet will be integrated into Boyd Gaming's B Connected™ app, allowing players to use their mobile device to fund table game wagers without withdrawing cash from an ATM or redeeming tickets and chips at the cage.

After securely logging into the B Connected app, a table game player can use the Boyd Pay Wallet technology to buy into the game, using traditional casino chips to play the game. At the conclusion of play, the player can keep the casino chips or transfer funds directly back to the cashless Boyd Pay wallet, without ever visiting the cage.

"Innovation and improving the guest journey is at the heart of everything we do, and our industry-leading mobile offerings are a testament to that," said Cath Burns, Executive Vice President of Customer Experience Solutions for Aristocrat Gaming. "With this technology, we're committed to deliver best-in-class experiences for both patrons and operators throughout the guest journey."

Blake Rampmaier, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Boyd Gaming, said, "Boyd Pay is another example of our commitment to leverage technology to enhance the guest experience at our properties. Boyd Gaming continues to add industry-best mobile cashless wagering and contactless solutions in partnership with Aristocrat to drive mobile innovation in a secure and exciting environment for our patrons."

Award-winning Oasis 360™ casino management system with TrackIT™ powered by Genesis allows guests to wager using Boyd Pay-generated QR code at the start of the session. It also allows guest redemption using Boyd Pay Wallet, reducing friction, and paves the way for the ultimate mobile cashless guest experience. With the seamless integration of TrackIT with Boyd Connect™ (Boyd's digital player club card), B Connected (Boyd's mobile app) and Boyd Pay™ (digital wallet), the operator gains visibility into player's activity, reduces costs, and reduces risk, while supporting responsible gaming.

Oasis 360 TrackIT was named "Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Awards" by Casino Journal in 2020. With this mobile wallet extension, players can easily transition between slots, table games and retail outlets with a mobile device. Aristocrat is transforming the gaming tech industry and continuing to lead the curve with its vision.

Oasis 360 TrackIT was named "Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Awards" by Casino Journal in 2020. With this mobile wallet extension, players can easily transition between slots, table games and retail outlets with a mobile device.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

ABOUT BOYD GAMING

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting and iGaming operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

