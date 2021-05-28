Aristocrat Gaming™ and Churchill Downs Incorporated Sign Long-term Historical Horseracing Agreement

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ and Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") have again expanded their rewarding partnership by entering a new long-term agreement that will bring Aristocrat's player-favorite games to the rapidly expanding historical racing machine ("HRM") market.

Aristocrat's newly engineered historical horse racing machines will operate on Ainsworth's proprietary HRM system featuring popular Aristocrat brands including Buffalo™, Wild Lepre'Coins™ and others exclusively on its award-winning MarsX™ family of cabinets.

Aristocrat's HRM games will appear across CDI locations in Kentucky, including Derby City Gaming; Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel; Newport Racing & Gaming; and also Turfway Park Racing & Gaming when it opens in 2022.

"Aristocrat is a leader in offering the top games in the industry and we're ecstatic to add their top games to our HRM locations," said Austin Miller, senior vice president of gaming operations for CDI. "Their innovation as it relates to content and hardware will allow us to expand our game offerings and attract their loyal customer base."

"CDI is leading the industry in creating unique and exciting HRM entertainment venues," said Aristocrat's Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Business Analytics, Jon Hanlin. "We are thrilled to again expand our relationship with CDI and bring our leading game content to this vibrant and growing segment of the gaming industry."

Ainsworth Chief Commercial Officer Deron Hunsberger added, "We are excited to be offering Aristocrat's player favorites titles on our System. In the two years since Ainsworth launched its system with about 1,000 games in Kentucky, we have continually worked to provide additional game options to CDI and its players."

Aristocrat enjoys a long-term partnership with CDI through providing Class III games and Customer Experience systems solutions for all CDI casinos.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and we have seven retail sportsbooks. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

