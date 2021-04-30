Aristocrat Gaming™ and Win-River Resort & Casino Celebrate Grand Opening of New Lightning Link Lounge™ and Dragon Link Den™

Win-River's Director of Gaming Gary Hayward, Jr. said, "Win-River is northern California's most exciting entertainment and gaming destination, and the new Lightning Link Lounge and Dragon Link Den will push the excitement level even higher. The opening of these two new slot areas – filled with games Win-River players love – is a fantastic way to start our 28th anniversary celebration."

"Everyone at Aristocrat Gaming congratulates Win-River on 28 exciting years, and what better way to celebrate with their players than to create new spaces dedicated to their favorite games, Lightning Link and Dragon Link. Here's to 28 more years of fun!" said Jon Hanlin, Aristocrat's senior vice president of commercial strategy and business analytics.

Lightning Link and Dragon Link are global sensations, and their popularity led Aristocrat to create the Lounge and Den concept, where players can easily enjoy a high concentration of their favorite games all in one destination on the casino floor.

Since its launch in 2015, Aristocrat's multiple award-winning Lightning Link struck a chord with players around the world and has grown in popularity year after year.

Dragon Link is a multi-denomination game with brilliant and colorful base games. Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous was named the year's Top Performing Premium Game and the year's Top Performing Proprietary Branded Game at the 2020 EKG Awards.

ABOUT WIN-RIVER

Redding Rancheria's Win-River Resort & Casino is Native American owned and operated. Located on 30 acres on the south side of Redding, California. With nearly 232,000 people within 50 miles and more than 728,000 people within 100 miles, there is a large local demographic base upon which to draw. The tourism potential of the market is strong and provides an additional source of gaming patrons.

Currently Win-River Resort & Casino is a local's market casino that completed a resort destination expansion and opened our hotel & spa doors on November 15, 2013. WRRC appeal to those with gaming, entertainment, traveling, spa and culinary/adult beverage interests and offer them modern and comfortable accommodations.

The hotel consists of numerous deluxe guestrooms and suites, a total of 84 rooms. The resort includes an outdoor swimming pool and deck, business center, fitness center and a 3,929 sq. ft. full-service day spa, WR Spa (Win-River Spa is currently closed due to Covid-19), RV full-hook up area, gift shop.

The 75,000-square-foot casino includes CreekSide Pub & Grill with a walk-up food and bar service outlet, and Overtime Lounge. The casino currently offers over 461 slot machines. 12 table games, and over 10,000sq ft. of event and meeting spaces. (Closed Poker Room and Bingo due to Covid-19.)

WRRC will be open a new restaurant May 13, 2021 named Seasons, which will offer a variety of menu items such as salads, sandwiches, steaks, pastas and desserts all inspired by the seasons. Foodies and resort guests will be able to enjoy seasonal dishes inspired by each season. Limited hours and seating due to covid restrictions.

For up-to-date information and safety, protocols please visit winriver.com.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

