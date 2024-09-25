Aristocrat Gaming Announces Fiery New Title: Phoenix Link™

Phoenix Link, a follow-up to the international hit game, Dragon Link™, features all the player-favorite mechanics from top games with all-new themes, features and bonuses

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming is turning up the heat with the release of the newest evolution of one of the most iconic game families with the introduction of Phoenix Link™. This all-new slot game is a perfect complement to the company's landmark, player-favorite Dragon Link™ and brings with it new twists and turns that provide players with more features, more entertainment and more ways to win.

Phoenix Link rises on the Neptune™ Single cabinet and will make its premiere in the Aristocrat Gaming booth at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas this October. The game will first hit casino floors in North America.

"Phoenix Link and Dragon Link are the 'Yin' and 'Yang' to each other. While they come from the same family, the Phoenix has its own, fiery personality that brings together game features we know players love, and some new ones we're excited for them to discover," said Victor Duarte, executive vice president of gaming product for Aristocrat Gaming. "This game is brought to life in a way that only Aristocrat Gaming can, with industry-leading game design, mathematics, art, sound, and software functionality."

Phoenix Link players will enjoy the game's additional denominations, configurations, and jackpots on each of the launch game theme titles. All four games share two exciting features, the first is Hold & Spin, where classic Hold & Spin gameplay meets the chance for multiple bonus prizes or Major Jackpots on a single symbol. The second is the Phoenix Mystery feature, where all Phoenix symbols landed increment towards a counter with a chance to trigger a free Hold & Spin. The ultimate prize of a Grand progressive scales with higher denominations.

When it comes to exciting Free Games, two game themes feature twin spins for chances at great line wins and increased chances to win the Hold & Spin. Additionally, the remaining two game themes feature wild 2x multipliers for chances at dynamic line wins.

About Aristocrat Gaming

Aristocrat Gaming is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of regulated land-based slot and electronic games across the globe. From award-winning games and hardware to unique game mechanics and leading performance, Aristocrat Gaming delivers the best seat in the house wherever and whenever the world plays. Part of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), Aristocrat Gaming delivers end-to-end solutions to customers in more than 300 jurisdictions across the globe. We strive to be an industry leader in responsible gameplay, as part of ensuring a vibrant and sustainable industry. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

